Women’s Asia Cup 2024: Former batter Muhammad Wasim appointed as Pakistan team coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has named former middle-order batter and chief selector Muhammad Wasim as the head coach of the women’s team for the Asia Cup in July.

Wasim, who was the chief selector during Ramiz Raja’s tenure as the PCB Chairman, will be assisted by former Test bowlers Junaid Khan and Abdul Rehman, who have been appointed as the bowling and assistant coaches.

The women’s team management in white ball format has been changed after a long time after a string of poor performances with a meek surrender against England being the latest in the list.

Pakistan is placed in the same group as India in the Asia Cup which will begin in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 with seven other teams including the hosts, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Malaysia and Thailand vying for top honours.

Ahead of the continental showpiece, the PCB started a four-day conditioning camp in Karachi on Wednesday with the selection committee due to announce the final squad next week.

Camp probables:

Aliya Riaz, Anoosha Nasir, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Humna Bilal, Iram Javed, Maham Manzoor, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Quratulain, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan, Yusra Amir, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar Player Support Personnel for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup 2024 – Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Abdur Rehman (spin bowling coach), Junaid Khan (assistant coach), Hanif Malik (fielding coach), Rabia Siddiq (physiotherapist), Waleed Ahmed (analyst).