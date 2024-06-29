MagazineBuy Print

Aston Villa signs Dutch defender Maatsen from Chelsea

The 22-year-old left-back was a member of the Borussia Dortmund team beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley earlier this month while on loan from Stamford Bridge.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 11:23 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Ian Maatsen gestures during the UEFA Champions League final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
Ian Maatsen gestures during the UEFA Champions League final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Ian Maatsen gestures during the UEFA Champions League final match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

Aston Villa has signed Netherlands defender Ian Maatsen from Premier League rivals Chelsea, the club announced Friday on its website.

No fee was disclosed, but several British media outlets reported Maatsen had moved to Villa in a deal worth 37.5 million pounds (47.4 million dollars, 44.3 million euros).

The 22-year-old left-back was a member of the Borussia Dortmund team beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley earlier this month while on loan from Stamford Bridge.

He is currently with the Netherlands at Euro 2024 in Germany after being called into the squad as a replacement for injured Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong.

Maatsen is the second player signed by Villa manager Unai Emery in the pre-season transfer window, following forward Lewis Dobbin’s arrival from Everton.

Villa is now preparing for Champions League football after finishing fourth in the Premier League last season.

Maatsen made 16 appearances in the Bundesliga and seven in the Champions League for Dortmund, including scoring in the German club’s European quarterfinal win over Atletico Madrid.

He also featured in 12 Premier League games for Chelsea last term, having previously been loaned to a trio of English clubs in Charlton, Coventry, and Burnley.

