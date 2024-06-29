MagazineBuy Print

India Women registers highest Test team total during encounter against South Africa Women

The team moved past the previous record of 575/9 dec scored by Australia against South Africa at Perth earlier in the year.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 10:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot against South Africa during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
India’s Captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot against South Africa during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

India's Captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot against South Africa during the lone test match between South Africa and India at M.A Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

India Women registered the highest-ever Test team total of 603/6 dec during the encounter against South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday

The team moved past the previous record of 575/9 dec scored by Australia against South Africa at Perth earlier in the year.

After opener Shafali Verma scored the fastest double century in Women’s Tests and Smriti Mandhana registered her second Test hundred, half centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh too India past the landmark.

Highest team totals in Women’s Tests
603/6 dec - India vs South Africa (Chennai, 2024)
575/9 dec - Australia vs South Africa (Perth, 2024)
569/6 dec - Australia vs England (Guildford, 1998)
525 - Australia vs India (Ahmedabad, 1984)
517/8 - New Zealand vs England (Scarborough, 1996)

