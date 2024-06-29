India Women registers highest Test team total during encounter against South Africa Women

India Women registered the highest-ever Test team total of 603/6 dec during the encounter against South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday
The team moved past the previous record of 575/9 dec scored by Australia against South Africa at Perth earlier in the year.
After opener Shafali Verma scored the fastest double century in Women’s Tests and Smriti Mandhana registered her second Test hundred, half centuries from Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh too India past the landmark.
Highest team totals in Women’s Tests
