India Women recorded its highest over total in Test history during the encounter against South Africa Women at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.
Opting to bat first after winning the toss, opener Shafali Verma scored a double hundred while her partner Smriti Mandhana contributed with a century as India amassed 525 runs at the end of the first day’s play.
Highest Team Total by India Women in Tests
Latest on Sportstar
- India Women records highest team total in Tests during encounter against South Africa
- India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali run out for 205; Tucker gets Jemimah for 55
- Sumit Nagal to face Miomir Kecmanovic on Wimbledon main-draw debut
- India Women records most runs by a team in a day during encounter against South Africa
- Colombia vs Costa Rica LIVE stream info, Copa America 2024: When and where to watch COL V CRC Group D match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE