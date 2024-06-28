Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch BRA v PAR, Preview

PREVIEW

Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener left the five-time World Cup winner questioning how to sharpen its cutting edge.

A wasteful Brazil side dominated possession but was clueless on how to beat an ultra-defensive Costa Rica playing with a back five. It roamed around its opponent’s box but was toothless, with just three of its 19 shots on target.

Paraguay, which lost 2-1 to Colombia in its first game, is expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica.

That will pose another challenge for Brazil’s 62-year-old manager Dorival Jr who will have to find answers on how his side can break deadlocks and be more precise in front of goal.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE