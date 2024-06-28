MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch BRA v PAR, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 Group D match between Paraguay and Brazil at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Published : Jun 28, 2024 18:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior gesture to fans as he warms up prior to a Copa America Group D match against Costa Rica, Monday, June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, Calif.
Brazil’s Vinicius Junior gesture to fans as he warms up prior to a Copa America Group D match against Costa Rica, Monday, June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Vinicius Junior gesture to fans as he warms up prior to a Copa America Group D match against Costa Rica, Monday, June 24, 2024 in Inglewood, Calif. | Photo Credit: AP

PREVIEW

Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener left the five-time World Cup winner questioning how to sharpen its cutting edge.

A wasteful Brazil side dominated possession but was clueless on how to beat an ultra-defensive Costa Rica playing with a back five. It roamed around its opponent’s box but was toothless, with just three of its 19 shots on target.

Paraguay, which lost 2-1 to Colombia in its first game, is expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica.

That will pose another challenge for Brazil’s 62-year-old manager Dorival Jr who will have to find answers on how his side can break deadlocks and be more precise in front of goal.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Read full preview HERE

When and where will the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match kick off?
The Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will kick off on Saturday, June 29 (6:30 AM IST) at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States of America.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in India?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 Group D match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2)

