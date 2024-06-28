MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs CRC Group D match

As expected, Brazil has a superior head-to-head record and will be heavy favourites to win their second Group D match.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 18:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Endrick will look to have a longer impact than its opening match against Costa Rica.
Brazil’s Endrick will look to have a longer impact than its opening match against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Endrick will look to have a longer impact than its opening match against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener.

As expected, Brazil has a superior head-to-head record and will be heavy favourites to win their second Group D match. However, Paraguay will hope to take inspiration from Costa Rica and make Brazil drop points yet again.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record of both the teams and the results of the last five meetings of these teams.

Brazil vs Paraguay complete head-to-head record
Matches: 83
Paraguay: 19
Draws: 13
Brazil: 51

Related Topics

Brazil /

Paraguay /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1 leader Max Verstappen under pressure from Lando Norris ahead of Austrian GP
    AP
  4. GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await
    Reuters
  5. 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs CRC Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
  3. GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await
    Reuters
  4. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch BRA v PAR, Preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. SUI vs ITA, Euro 2024: Familiarity but no fear for Switzerland against Italy
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
  3. F1 leader Max Verstappen under pressure from Lando Norris ahead of Austrian GP
    AP
  4. GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await
    Reuters
  5. 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment