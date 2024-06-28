Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener.

As expected, Brazil has a superior head-to-head record and will be heavy favourites to win their second Group D match. However, Paraguay will hope to take inspiration from Costa Rica and make Brazil drop points yet again.

Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record of both the teams and the results of the last five meetings of these teams.