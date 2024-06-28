Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener.
As expected, Brazil has a superior head-to-head record and will be heavy favourites to win their second Group D match. However, Paraguay will hope to take inspiration from Costa Rica and make Brazil drop points yet again.
Ahead of the clash, Sportstar looks at the complete head-to-head record of both the teams and the results of the last five meetings of these teams.
Brazil vs Paraguay complete head-to-head record
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
- Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
- F1 leader Max Verstappen under pressure from Lando Norris ahead of Austrian GP
- GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await
- 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE