Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for the Paraguay vs Brazil Group D match?

Chilean referee Piero Maza will officiate this clash. He officiates in the Chilean Primera División. He has been a FIFA referee since 2018.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 19:30 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener.

Chilean referee Piero Maza will officiate this clash. He officiates in the Chilean Primera División. He has been a FIFA referee since 2018.

Maza began officiating in the Chilean Primera División during the 2014–15 season and refereed his first match on July 27, 2014, between Cobresal and Palestino.

Maza has officiated at several international tournaments during his career - the 2017 South American U-15 Championship in Argentina, the 2019 South American U-20 Championship in his home country and the 2019 Copa América in Brazil, where he served as a fourth official and assistant VAR.

On May 30, 2022, Maza was appointed as a referee for his first senior international match - the 2022 Finalissima between UEFA Euro 2020 winners Italy and 2021 Copa América winners Argentina.

Maza has already refereed one match at the Copa America 2024, which was Uruguay’s opening Group C clash against Panama.

Complete list of match officials
Referee: Piero Maza (CHI)
Assistant referees: Claudio Urrutia (CHI), Miguel Rocha (CHI)
Fourth Official: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
Fifth Official: Daniele Bindoni (ITA)
VAR: Juan Lara (CHI)
Assistant VAR: Edson Cisternas (CHI)

