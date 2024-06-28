Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener.

Paraguay, which lost 2-1 to Colombia in its first game, is expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica.

Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta will be one of Brazil’s key players along with the obvious name of Vinicius Junior.

With the absence of Neymar, head coach Dorival Junior will look to Bruno Guimaraes for those defence-splitting balls inside the final third.

Rodrigo Morinigo made his first start between the sticks for Paraguay in its opening match and should retain his place, along with Damian Bobadilla, who picked up his second cap for the senior squad.

Julio Enciso will be an obvious choice in attack.

Paraguay vs Brazil Predicted XI

Paraguay predicted lineup (4-3-3): Morinigo(GK); Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Rojas, Cubas, Caballero; Romero, Arce, Enciso

Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson(GK); Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Junior