Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener.
Paraguay, which lost 2-1 to Colombia in its first game, is expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica.
Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta will be one of Brazil’s key players along with the obvious name of Vinicius Junior.
With the absence of Neymar, head coach Dorival Junior will look to Bruno Guimaraes for those defence-splitting balls inside the final third.
Rodrigo Morinigo made his first start between the sticks for Paraguay in its opening match and should retain his place, along with Damian Bobadilla, who picked up his second cap for the senior squad.
Julio Enciso will be an obvious choice in attack.
Paraguay vs Brazil Predicted XI
Paraguay predicted lineup (4-3-3): Morinigo(GK); Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Rojas, Cubas, Caballero; Romero, Arce, Enciso
Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson(GK); Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Junior
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final
- IND vs SA Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Kensington Oval in Barbados
- Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
- Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE