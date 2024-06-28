MagazineBuy Print

Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PAR v BRA Group D match

Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta will be one of Brazil’s key players along with the obvious name of Vinicius Junior.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 19:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta will be a player to watch out for.
Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta will be a player to watch out for. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta will be a player to watch out for. | Photo Credit: AP

Brazil faces Paraguay in its Copa America Group D match in Las Vegas on Friday after a disappointing goalless draw against lowly Costa Rica in its opener.

Paraguay, which lost 2-1 to Colombia in its first game, is expected to use a similar defensive game plan to Costa Rica.

Attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta will be one of Brazil’s key players along with the obvious name of Vinicius Junior.

With the absence of Neymar, head coach Dorival Junior will look to Bruno Guimaraes for those defence-splitting balls inside the final third.

Rodrigo Morinigo made his first start between the sticks for Paraguay in its opening match and should retain his place, along with Damian Bobadilla, who picked up his second cap for the senior squad.

Julio Enciso will be an obvious choice in attack.

Paraguay vs Brazil Predicted XI

Paraguay predicted lineup (4-3-3): Morinigo(GK); Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Rojas, Cubas, Caballero; Romero, Arce, Enciso

Brazil predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Alisson(GK); Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Vinicius Junior

