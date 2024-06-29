MagazineBuy Print

Nelly Korda withdraws from European Tour event after dog bite

Korda said in a statement that she was pulling out of the Aramco Team Series event at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead after being attacked last week.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 08:40 IST , Los Angeles - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Nelly Korda hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Nelly Korda hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Nelly Korda hits a tee shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number one and reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda said on Friday she has withdrawn from next week’s Ladies European Tour in England after being bitten by a dog recently.

Korda said in a statement that she was pulling out of the Aramco Team Series event at Centurion Club in Hemel Hempstead after being attacked last week.

“I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week’s Ladies European Tour tournament in London,” Korda wrote on her social media account.

“On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.”

“I apologise to the LET, the sponsors and my fans for my absence. Thank you for your understanding and I look forward to returning to the course soon.”

Korda provided no further details about the incident or the extent of her injuries. The 25-year-old was in Washington last week for the Women’s PGA Championship.

She had missed the cut for the event on the day prior to being bitten - her third consecutive missed cut.

It is not clear when Korda expects to return to action, with next month’s major, the Evian Championship in France, looming from July 11-14.

