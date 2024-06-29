The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 29, the first Round of 16 fixtures:

Switzerland vs Italy (Round of 16) - June 29, 9:30 PM IST; 6:00 PM local time (CET); 5:00 PM BST

Germany vs Denmark (Round of 16) - June 30, 12:30 AM IST; 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST

SWITZERLAND VS ITALY

Familiar opponents Italy and Switzerland meet in the Euro 2024 last 16 in Berlin on Saturday, and while familiarity hasn’t bred contempt, there is also no fear from the Swiss in facing a country many of their players call home.

Italians and Swiss have long had close ties, sharing a border and Italian is one of the official languages of Switzerland, but that will all be forgotten in Berlin.

Italy and Switzerland have met 61 times, the most common opponent for each country and while the Swiss have beaten the Italians only eight times, most recently in 1993, they have impressed more in Germany.

Switzerland came close to topping Group A before conceding an added-time equaliser in the final game against hosts Germany, and it was a performance which showed they have no fear of anyone at this tournament.

Italy needed a late goal to snatch a 1-1 draw with Croatia to progress, and the defending champions have failed to impress, unlike Euro 2020 when they eased through the group stage and beat the Swiss comfortably.

GERMANY VS DENMARK

Having topped the group and with the whole nation behind his team, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has tough decisions to make ahead of a last-16 clash with a Denmark side who have smouldered, but not yet caught fire at Euro 2024.

From Berlin to Braunschweig, the question on every German fan’s lips is who will start up front on Saturday, with Kai Havertz being preferred for the three Group A games and Niclas Fuellkrug coming off the bench to deliver much-needed goals.

The latter laid down a marker in the final group game.

With Germany a goal down to Switzerland and looking like they would have to settle for second place, Fuellkrug scored a typically powerful stoppage-time header to snatch a draw and top spot in the standings.

For all his qualities, Havertz has not scored yet at the Euros, and against a Danish defence that ground its way to draws against England, Slovakia and Serbia, the power and physicality of Fuellkrug may prove the best option.

Some observers believe that Havertz and Fuellkrug could be deployed together.

