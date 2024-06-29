India and South Africa will meet in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The road to the final has been pretty straightforward for Rohit Sharma’s side, courtesy of its clinical performances across the eight games. Out of the eight games, India has won seven and seen one washout.

It started its journey in the perilous conditions at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. In the group stage, India beat Ireland, Pakistan and USA. The three wins ensured India was through to the Super Eight stage. Its last game against Canada in Florida was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

India was pooled with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia in the second round of the tournament. In the first two games, against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, India’s batters put up an impressive show which sealed its 47-run and 50-run wins over its Asian counterparts.

India then prevailed over heavyweight Australia, beating the 2021 champion by 24 runs to not only advance to the semifinals but also eventually knock out the Mitchell Marsh-led team.

In the semifinal, Rohit & Co. beat England by a massive 68 runs to avenge their 2022 loss and book a place in the final.

INDIA RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUP 2024