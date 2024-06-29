MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

From Marlon Samuels to Gautam Gambhir - Best T20 World Cup final knocks

Here are the top five best knocks in T20 World Cup finals that resulted in the team in winning.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 08:20 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels during the 2016 World Cup final.
FILE PHOTO: West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels during the 2016 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels during the 2016 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

India will face South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Over the years, final has witnessed some of best T20I knocks that have changed the course of the game or has put the team in a dominating position.

Here are the top five best knocks in T20 World Cup finals that resulted in the team in winning:

1) Marlon Samuels (West Indies, 2016) - West Indies in T20 World Cup final and Samuels. This time during the 2016 against England when once again West Indies was in trouble after being reduced to 11/3 inside three overs chasing 156. Coming to bat at three, Samuels remained unbeaten on 85 to help his team chase down the total in the last over.

Marlon Samuels scored a 56-ball 78 against Sri Lanka in 2012 final.
Marlon Samuels scored a 56-ball 78 against Sri Lanka in 2012 final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Marlon Samuels scored a 56-ball 78 against Sri Lanka in 2012 final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

2) Marlon Samuels (West Indies, 2012) - One of the iconic performances in T20 World Cup history came during the 2012 final by Samuels, who scored a 56-ball 78 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. West Indies had lost two early wickets when Samuels took the responsibility and took the team total to 137/6. To add more to it, he then picked a wicket in his four overs while giving away just 15 runs as West Indies won by 36 runs.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 during 2021 final.
Australia’s Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 during 2021 final. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 during 2021 final. | Photo Credit: AP

3) Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 2021) - Australia’s first-ever T20 World Cup win came in 2021 and it was its number three batter Marsh that led the 173-run chase against New Zealand with his unbeaten 77 off 50 balls. He hit four sixes and six fours during his match-winning innings at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir scored 75 against Pakistan in 2007 final.
Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir scored 75 against Pakistan in 2007 final. | Photo Credit: AFP
lightbox-info

Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir scored 75 against Pakistan in 2007 final. | Photo Credit: AFP

4) Gautam Gambhir (India, 2007) - Former India opener set up India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 2007 final with his knock of 75 in 54 balls played at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Gambhir hit eight fours and two sixes during his innings that took India to the eventual winning score of 157/5 in the first innings.

Craig Kieswetter led the chase with his 63 against Australia in 2010 final.
Craig Kieswetter led the chase with his 63 against Australia in 2010 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Craig Kieswetter led the chase with his 63 against Australia in 2010 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

5) Craig Kieswetter (England, 2010) - Former England opener was the player of the match of the T20 World Cup 2010 final for his 63 off 49 balls played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Kieswetter set up England’s successful run chase of 148 against Australia with his quickfire fifty that included seven fours and two sixes.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Marlon Samuels /

Mitchell Marsh /

Gautam Gambhir

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, PAR 1-4 BRA, Copa America 2024: Cubas sent off, Selecao lead comfortably, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W resumes on its highest total of 525 vs SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic ‘pain-free’ after Medvedev exhibition win
    AFP
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final prize money: How much will the winner of India vs South Africa match take home?
    Team Sportstar
  2. From Marlon Samuels to Gautam Gambhir - Best T20 World Cup final knocks
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: Is there a reserve day for the India vs South Africa final? Rules and playing conditions explained
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final: India’s record in ICC tournament finals before India vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: South Africa banking on ‘strong will’ to beat India in summit clash
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, PAR 1-4 BRA, Copa America 2024: Cubas sent off, Selecao lead comfortably, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W resumes on its highest total of 525 vs SA-W
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic ‘pain-free’ after Medvedev exhibition win
    AFP
  4. LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Savio scores first international goal for Brazil against Paraguay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment