From Marlon Samuels to Gautam Gambhir - Best T20 World Cup final knocks

India will face South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Over the years, final has witnessed some of best T20I knocks that have changed the course of the game or has put the team in a dominating position.

Here are the top five best knocks in T20 World Cup finals that resulted in the team in winning:

1) Marlon Samuels (West Indies, 2016) - West Indies in T20 World Cup final and Samuels. This time during the 2016 against England when once again West Indies was in trouble after being reduced to 11/3 inside three overs chasing 156. Coming to bat at three, Samuels remained unbeaten on 85 to help his team chase down the total in the last over.

Marlon Samuels scored a 56-ball 78 against Sri Lanka in 2012 final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

2) Marlon Samuels (West Indies, 2012) - One of the iconic performances in T20 World Cup history came during the 2012 final by Samuels, who scored a 56-ball 78 against Sri Lanka in Colombo. West Indies had lost two early wickets when Samuels took the responsibility and took the team total to 137/6. To add more to it, he then picked a wicket in his four overs while giving away just 15 runs as West Indies won by 36 runs.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 during 2021 final. | Photo Credit: AP

3) Mitchell Marsh (Australia, 2021) - Australia’s first-ever T20 World Cup win came in 2021 and it was its number three batter Marsh that led the 173-run chase against New Zealand with his unbeaten 77 off 50 balls. He hit four sixes and six fours during his match-winning innings at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Indian batsman Gautam Gambhir scored 75 against Pakistan in 2007 final. | Photo Credit: AFP

4) Gautam Gambhir (India, 2007) - Former India opener set up India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 2007 final with his knock of 75 in 54 balls played at New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Gambhir hit eight fours and two sixes during his innings that took India to the eventual winning score of 157/5 in the first innings.

Craig Kieswetter led the chase with his 63 against Australia in 2010 final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

5) Craig Kieswetter (England, 2010) - Former England opener was the player of the match of the T20 World Cup 2010 final for his 63 off 49 balls played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Kieswetter set up England’s successful run chase of 148 against Australia with his quickfire fifty that included seven fours and two sixes.