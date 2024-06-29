MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final prize money: How much will the winner of India vs South Africa match take home?

T20 World Cup 2024: The total prize pool for this edition, at Rs. 93.80 crore, is the largest for any T20 World Cup.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 08:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The World Cup Cricket trophy on display as India players line up for the national anthem.
The World Cup Cricket trophy on display as India players line up for the national anthem. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

The World Cup Cricket trophy on display as India players line up for the national anthem. | Photo Credit: AP

India and South Africa will go head to head at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday to claim the T20 World Cup 2024 title.

Heading into the contest on the back of a 68-run victory over defending champion England, India will eye its second T20 title. The Proteas, meanwhile, are in uncharted territory, playing in their first T20 World Cup final.

How much money will the winner of India vs South Africa win?

The winner of the match will receive a sum of $2.45 million, or Rs. 20.42 crore.

How much money will the runner-up of T20 World Cup 2024 win?

The losing finalist will go back with half the amount as that of the winner at $1.28 million, or Rs. 10.67 crore.

How much money did the semifinalist of T20 World Cup 2024 get?

The losing semifinalists of the two matches, England and Afghanistan, won $787,500 each, amounting to Rs 6.56 crore.

What is the total prize pool of T20 World Cup 2024?

The ICC announced the largest-ever prize sum for a T20 World Cup at $11.25 million, or Rs. 93.80 crore.

Additionaly, tams that did not advance past the second round got $382,500 each, or Rs. 3.18 crore, and those finishing between ninth and 12th place won $247,500 each, or Rs. 2.06 crore. Teams ranking from 13th to 20th place earned $225,000, or Rs. 1.87 crore.

Further, every team received an extra $31,154 (Rs. 26 lakh) for each match won, excluding the semifinals and finals.

