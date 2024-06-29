IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against a high-flying South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
Both India and South Africa are unbeaten so far in this World Cup and expected to play the unchanged XI in the title clash.
South Africa will have to choose between Tabraiz Shamsi and Ottneil Baartman based on pitch behaviour.
Here are the probable XIs and dream11 fantasy team for the IND vs SA final:
PREDICTED XI
INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.
SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman,
IND vs SA DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
INDIA
SOUTH AFRICA
