IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

IND vs SA Final, T20 World Cup 2024: Here are the predicted line-ups, fantasy team, and squads for the India vs South Africa title clash in Barbados on Saturday.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 06:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India will take on South Africa in the title clash.
India will take on South Africa in the title clash.
infoIcon

India will take on South Africa in the title clash. | Photo Credit: AFP

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against a high-flying South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Both India and South Africa are unbeaten so far in this World Cup and expected to play the unchanged XI in the title clash.

South Africa will have to choose between Tabraiz Shamsi and Ottneil Baartman based on pitch behaviour.

Here are the probable XIs and dream11 fantasy team for the IND vs SA final:

PREDICTED XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman,

IND vs SA DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Quinton de Kock, Hienrich Klaasen
BATTERS
Rohit Sharma (vc), David Miller
ALL-ROUNDERS
Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Marco Jansen
BOWLERS
Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada
Team Composition: IND 6:5 SA Credits Left: 7
THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton

