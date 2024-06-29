MotoGP: Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia wins Dutch Grand Prix sprint race

Two-time defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Dutch MotoGP sprint at Assen on Saturday ahead of current championship leader Jorge Martin and fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales.
“Pecco” Bagnaia led from the start after qualifying in pole position earlier on Saturday and gave a faultless performance in near perfect conditions on the legendary Dutch track.
Spanish daredevil rider Vinales continued a good weekend in third on an Aprilia, while Bagnaia’s factory Ducati team mate Enea Bastianini maintained fourth.
Fabio Di Giannantonio on a Ducati VR-46 machine came fifth after having to ride a double qualifier on Saturday morning.
ALSO READ | F1: Max Verstappen wins Austrian GP sprint to stretch lead
Behind him was South Africa’s Brad Binder in sixth on a KTM, followed by Alex Marquez on a Gresini Ducati and Fabio Quartararo on an Yamaha.
The top 10 is completed by Prima Pramac Ducati’s Franco Morbidelli and Portugal’s Miguel Oliveira on a Trackhouse Aprilia machine.
Ducati-rider Bagnaia has steadily eaten into Martin’s once sizeable lead and trails by just 15 points -- Spanish legend Marc Marquez crashed in the second lap remains third overall.
