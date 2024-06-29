MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA head-to-head in T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa full list of results, stats and records in T20 WC history

IND vs SA Head-To-Head: Here are all the records, stats, numbers and results for T20 World Cup matches between India and South Africa.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 14:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India‘s Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the semifinal match against South Africa in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.
India‘s Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the semifinal match against South Africa in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

India's Virat Kohli celebrates after India won the semifinal match against South Africa in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

India and South Africa will meet in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024 final: India vs South Africa overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

The two sides have met at the T20 World Cup on six occasions so far, and India has won four of those games. However, the last time these two teams locked horns in the T20 World Cup, South Africa emerged victorious.

India and South Africa have also faced off once in a T20 World Cup knockout match - the semifinal in 2014. India won that match comfortably by six wickets.

IND vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Matches played: 6
India won: 4
South Africa won: 2
Last result: South Africa won by five wickets (Perth, 2022)
IND vs SA RESULTS AT T20 WORLD CUP
India won by 37 runs (Durban, 2007)
South Africa won by 12 runs (Nottingham, 2012)
India won by 14 runs (Gros Islet, 2010)
India won by one run (Colombo, 2012)
India won by six wickets (Mirpur, 2014)
South Africa won by five wickets (Perth, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP MATCHES

Batter Mat. Runs Avg. SR HS
Suresh Raina (IND) 4 170 42.50 151.78 101
Rohit Sharma (IND) 5 143 35.75 117.21 50*
Faf du Plessis (SA) 2 123 61.50 155.69 65

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP MATCHES

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
RP Singh (IND) 2 5 5.66 6.80 4/13
R. Ashwin (IND) 3 5 7.66 18.40 3/22
Lungi Ngidi (SA) 1 4 7.25 7.25 4/29

