IND vs SA head-to-head in T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa full list of results, stats and records in T20 WC history

India and South Africa will meet in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

The two sides have met at the T20 World Cup on six occasions so far, and India has won four of those games. However, the last time these two teams locked horns in the T20 World Cup, South Africa emerged victorious.

India and South Africa have also faced off once in a T20 World Cup knockout match - the semifinal in 2014. India won that match comfortably by six wickets.

IND vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP Matches played: 6 India won: 4 South Africa won: 2 Last result: South Africa won by five wickets (Perth, 2022)

IND vs SA RESULTS AT T20 WORLD CUP India won by 37 runs (Durban, 2007) South Africa won by 12 runs (Nottingham, 2012) India won by 14 runs (Gros Islet, 2010) India won by one run (Colombo, 2012) India won by six wickets (Mirpur, 2014) South Africa won by five wickets (Perth, 2022)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP MATCHES

Batter Mat. Runs Avg. SR HS Suresh Raina (IND) 4 170 42.50 151.78 101 Rohit Sharma (IND) 5 143 35.75 117.21 50* Faf du Plessis (SA) 2 123 61.50 155.69 65

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP MATCHES