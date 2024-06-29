IND vs SA head-to-head in T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa full list of results, stats and records in T20 WC history

India and South Africa will meet in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
The two sides have met at the T20 World Cup on six occasions so far, and India has won four of those games. However, the last time these two teams locked horns in the T20 World Cup, South Africa emerged victorious.
India and South Africa have also faced off once in a T20 World Cup knockout match - the semifinal in 2014. India won that match comfortably by six wickets.
IND vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20 WORLD CUP
IND vs SA RESULTS AT T20 WORLD CUP
MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|Suresh Raina (IND)
|4
|170
|42.50
|151.78
|101
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|5
|143
|35.75
|117.21
|50*
|Faf du Plessis (SA)
|2
|123
|61.50
|155.69
|65
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|RP Singh (IND)
|2
|5
|5.66
|6.80
|4/13
|R. Ashwin (IND)
|3
|5
|7.66
|18.40
|3/22
|Lungi Ngidi (SA)
|1
|4
|7.25
|7.25
|4/29
