IND vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024 final: India vs South Africa overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

India will face South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will hope to continue their winning streak and clinch the coveted title.
The two sides most recently met in a three-match T20I series in December last year. After the first match was abandoned, India and South Africa won a game each as the series ended in a 1-1 draw.
Here are the head-to-head stats and numbers for IND vs SA in T20Is:
IND vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
IND vs SA HIGHEST/LOWEST SCORES AND TOP PERFORMANCES IN T20Is
MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA T20Is
|Batter
|Mat.
|Runs
|Avg.
|SR
|HS
|David Miller (SA)
|20
|431
|43.10
|159.04
|106*
|Rohit Sharma (IND)
|17
|420
|28.00
|129.23
|106
|Suryakumar Yadav (IND)
|6
|343
|68.60
|177.72
|100
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA T20Is
|Bowler
|Mat.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND)
|12
|14
|6.69
|18.50
|5/24
|R. Ashwin (IND)
|10
|11
|7.20
|26.18
|3/22
|Keshav Maharaj (SA)
|10
|10
|8.53
|25.60
|2/23
