IND vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024 final: India vs South Africa overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

India will face South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will hope to continue their winning streak and clinch the coveted title.

The two sides most recently met in a three-match T20I series in December last year. After the first match was abandoned, India and South Africa won a game each as the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here are the head-to-head stats and numbers for IND vs SA in T20Is:

IND vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is Matches played: 26 India won: 14 South Africa won: 11 No result: 1 Last result: India won by 106 runs (Johannesburg; Dec 2023) Last five results: IND won - 2; SA won - 3

IND vs SA HIGHEST/LOWEST SCORES AND TOP PERFORMANCES IN T20Is IND (highest score) vs SA: 237/3 in 20 overs (Guwahati, 2022) IND (lowest score) vs SA: 92 in 17.2 overs (Cuttack, 2015) SA (highest score) vs IND: 227/3 in 20 overs (Indore, 2022) SA (lowest score) vs IND: 87 in 16.5 overs (Rajkot, 2022) IND (highest individual score) vs SA: Rohit Sharma 106 (66) - Dharamsala, 2015 IND (best bowling) vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav 5/17 (2.5) - Johannesburg, 2023 SA (highest individual score) vs IND: David Miller 106* (47) - Guwahati, 2022 SA (best bowling) vs IND: Lungi Ngidi 4/29 (4) - Perth, 2022

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs Avg. SR HS David Miller (SA) 20 431 43.10 159.04 106* Rohit Sharma (IND) 17 420 28.00 129.23 106 Suryakumar Yadav (IND) 6 343 68.60 177.72 100

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA T20Is