IND vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024 final: India vs South Africa overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs SA head-to-head: Here are all the key numbers, stats and records ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 20:06 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action.
India's captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AFP

India will face South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday. Both teams are unbeaten in the tournament and will hope to continue their winning streak and clinch the coveted title.

The two sides most recently met in a three-match T20I series in December last year. After the first match was abandoned, India and South Africa won a game each as the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here are the head-to-head stats and numbers for IND vs SA in T20Is:

IND vs SA HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD IN T20Is
Matches played: 26
India won: 14
South Africa won: 11
No result: 1
Last result: India won by 106 runs (Johannesburg; Dec 2023)
Last five results: IND won - 2; SA won - 3
IND vs SA HIGHEST/LOWEST SCORES AND TOP PERFORMANCES IN T20Is
IND (highest score) vs SA: 237/3 in 20 overs (Guwahati, 2022)
IND (lowest score) vs SA: 92 in 17.2 overs (Cuttack, 2015)
SA (highest score) vs IND: 227/3 in 20 overs (Indore, 2022)
SA (lowest score) vs IND: 87 in 16.5 overs (Rajkot, 2022)
IND (highest individual score) vs SA: Rohit Sharma 106 (66) - Dharamsala, 2015
IND (best bowling) vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav 5/17 (2.5) - Johannesburg, 2023
SA (highest individual score) vs IND: David Miller 106* (47) - Guwahati, 2022
SA (best bowling) vs IND: Lungi Ngidi 4/29 (4) - Perth, 2022

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SA T20Is

Batter Mat. Runs Avg. SR HS
David Miller (SA) 20 431 43.10 159.04 106*
Rohit Sharma (IND) 17 420 28.00 129.23 106
Suryakumar Yadav (IND) 6 343 68.60 177.72 100

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SA T20Is

Bowler Mat. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND) 12 14 6.69 18.50 5/24
R. Ashwin (IND) 10 11 7.20 26.18 3/22
Keshav Maharaj (SA) 10 10 8.53 25.60 2/23

