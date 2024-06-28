MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India’s T20I record in Barbados

India has only played three T20Is so far at this venue, the latest match being the one against Afghanistan.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 19:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India has only played three T20Is so far in Barbados.
| Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India has only played three T20Is so far in Barbados. | Photo Credit: PTI

India will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup Final set to be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

While this will be India’s third final in the tournament history, South Africa will be playing its first. Both teams have remained unbeaten in the World Cup so far.

Barbados is one of the historic grounds in world cricket. However, India has only played three T20Is so far at this venue, the latest match being the one against Afghanistan.

Interestingly, India’s win over Afghanistan was its first win at this ground in T20Is.

India’s T20I record in Barbados
Matches played - 3
Wins - 1
Loss - 2
Latest result - India beat Afghanistan by 47 runs (2024)
Highest total - 181/8 vs Afghanistan (2024)
Lowest total - 135/10 in 17.4 overs vs Australia (2010)

