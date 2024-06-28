India will face South Africa in the T20 World Cup Final set to be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
While this will be India’s third final in the tournament history, South Africa will be playing its first. Both teams have remained unbeaten in the World Cup so far.
Barbados is one of the historic grounds in world cricket. However, India has only played three T20Is so far at this venue, the latest match being the one against Afghanistan.
Interestingly, India’s win over Afghanistan was its first win at this ground in T20Is.
India’s T20I record in Barbados
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India’s T20I record in Barbados
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
- IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana maraud South Africa as India plunders 525/4 on Day 1
- Euro 2024 round of 16: Phil Foden returns to National camp before England vs Slovakia
- GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE