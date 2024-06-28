MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark

Rudiger’s potential absence was a threat for Germany, who is already set to do without fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah, who misses the game with a yellow card suspension.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 19:09 IST , GERMANY - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Germany’s Antonio Rudiger reacts.
Germany’s Antonio Rudiger reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Antonio Rudiger reacts. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger on Friday returned to training ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2024 last 16 clash with Denmark, having missed earlier sessions with a hamstring strain.

Denmark however will be forced to sweat on the fitness of midfielder Christian Eriksen, who did not take the pitch in the Danes’ pre-match training session.

A spokesperson from the Danish FA (DBU) said Eriksen had taken part in a gym workout instead.

ALSO READ: Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024 

Rudiger’s potential absence was a threat for Germany, who is already set to do without fellow centre-back Jonathan Tah, who misses the game with a yellow card suspension.

The Real Madrid defender was in high spirits at Friday’s session, joking with Jamal Musiala while doing laps of the pitch at the German training base in Herzogenaurach.

Rudiger injured his hamstring towards the end of Germany’s 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the final group game but played on and completed the match.

Nico Schlotterbeck, who faced off against Rudiger in the Champions League final with club side Borussia Dortmund in June, will take Tah’s place in central defence.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Denmark /

Antonio Rudiger

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark
    AFP
  2. IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Kensington Oval in Barbados
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark
    AFP
  2. Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of PAR v BRA Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paraguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of BRA vs CRC Group D match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark
    AFP
  2. IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Kensington Oval in Barbados
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment