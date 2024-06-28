Euro 2024: Foden heads back to England camp after birth of baby

England midfielder cn is scheduled to return to the team’s Euro 2024 camp in Germany on Thursday following the birth of his third child.
The 24-year-old returned home following Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Slovenia to be with his partner Rebecca Cooke.
Foden, whose breakout season with Manchester City saw him win Premier League’s player of the season, has been one of the team’s most consistent players, starting all three group games for England.
England takes on Slovakia in the last-16 on Sunday.
