Copa America 2024: Brazil boss Dorival Jr. confident of Brazil’s tactics despite opening draw

Brazil failed to impress after it failed to find the net against Costa Rica despite a dominant display in its opening Copa match.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 11:39 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Dorival Junior, Head Coach of Brazil walks out the pitch after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Costa Rica.
Dorival Junior, Head Coach of Brazil walks out the pitch after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Dorival Junior, Head Coach of Brazil walks out the pitch after the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Brazil coach Dorival Jr. backed his team’s tactics even though it was held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica in its opening Copa America match and he urged fans to keep faith with his players when they face Paraguay on Friday.

Brazil failed to impress after it failed to find the net against Costa Rica despite a dominant display in its opening Copa match.

However, 62-year-old coach Dorival Jr was quick to highlight the positive aspects of their performance.

“It’s natural that we all expected a slightly different result in the last game, but we can’t fail to appreciate how we performed. The way we put our opponents in their defence,” Dorival told a news conference on Thursday.

“I am convinced of what we are doing and what we are achieving. It is work we have just started, but I think we are progressing in a balanced way.

“We have to be calm, balanced and confident. If every game we have doubts about everything we are doing, we will get nowhere.”

ALSO READ - Brazil zeroes in on Paraguay while trying to fix their aim

The nine-time Copa champion will need to take all three points to boost its chances of progressing to the knockout stages, with Colombia leading in Group D after their 2-1 win over Paraguay. Despite the pressure, Dorival insists on being patient with a team “in transition”.

“Every game is decisive, whether it’s a friendly or not. It’s always going to be like that, we’ll never get rid of it,” the Brazilian boss said.

“We need to understand it’s a time of change, of transition, you can’t build a team overnight ... It’s a natural process. The team has shown more positives than negatives in every match, not just the last one.” 

