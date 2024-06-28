MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024 round of 16: Phil Foden returns to National camp before England vs Slovakia

Foden left England’s camp in Germany on Wednesday for what the team called a “pressing family matter,” reportedly the birth of his third child.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 19:15 IST , BLANKENHAIN, Germany - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Foden started all three of the games in the group stage of the Euros and is expected to be in the starting lineup for the round of 16 game against Slovakia.
Foden started all three of the games in the group stage of the Euros and is expected to be in the starting lineup for the round of 16 game against Slovakia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Foden started all three of the games in the group stage of the Euros and is expected to be in the starting lineup for the round of 16 game against Slovakia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

England forward Phil Foden is back with the team after taking urgent leave to be with his family during Euro 2024.

Foden left England’s camp in Germany on Wednesday for what the team called a “pressing family matter,” reportedly the birth of his third child.

England alluded to that with a welcome back post Friday that included an emoji of a baby.

“Congratulations and welcome back,” the team posted on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a video showing Foden walking toward a training field with teammate Jarrod Bowen.

ALSO READ: GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark

The Premier League’s player of the season started all three of the games in the group stage of the Euros and is expected to be in the starting lineup for the round of 16 game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.

