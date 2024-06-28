England forward Phil Foden is back with the team after taking urgent leave to be with his family during Euro 2024.
Foden left England’s camp in Germany on Wednesday for what the team called a “pressing family matter,” reportedly the birth of his third child.
England alluded to that with a welcome back post Friday that included an emoji of a baby.
“Congratulations and welcome back,” the team posted on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a video showing Foden walking toward a training field with teammate Jarrod Bowen.
ALSO READ: GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark
The Premier League’s player of the season started all three of the games in the group stage of the Euros and is expected to be in the starting lineup for the round of 16 game against Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana maraud South Africa as India plunders 525/4 on Day 1
- Euro 2024 round of 16: Phil Foden returns to National camp before England vs Slovakia
- GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark
- IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final
- IND vs SA Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Kensington Oval in Barbados
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE