MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final

The final is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). The weather forecast suggests rains throughout the day but thunderstorms especially around 10:00 AM, the time when the toss is supposed to happen.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 17:19 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: View of the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
FILE PHOTO: View of the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: View of the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

There is a high chance of rain during the India versus South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final, set to be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

The final is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). The weather forecast suggests a strong possibility of rain throughout the day but thunderstorms, especially around 10:00 AM, when the toss is supposed to take place.

According to Weather Underground, there is a 70 per cent chance of rain on Saturday. It’s unlikely that the sun will be out for a long time tomorrow, with substantial cloud cover over Bridgetown throughout the day.

Forecast suggests there will be rains throughout the day on Saturday.
Forecast suggests there will be rains throughout the day on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground
lightbox-info

Forecast suggests there will be rains throughout the day on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground

Forecasts suggests that the sun will be out on Friday for the first half of the day, but showers are expected in the evening, and they will continue through the night.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Kensington Oval in Barbados
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Plan was to make it difficult for England without doing anything extraordinary - Axar
    PTI
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan breaks out of feel-good narrative with remarkable semifinal surge
    Ayan Acharya
  4. From Axar to Bapu - The origin story of India’s star all-rounder
    Shayan Acharya
  5. IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2024: Buttler defends toss decision after England’s title defence evaporates
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Pitch Report, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Ground conditions, toss factor, stats and records at Kensington Oval in Barbados
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Colombia vs Costa Rica Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Costa Rica, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups, formations, team news for COL v CRC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment