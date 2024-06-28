IND vs SA: Will it rain in Barbados during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final

There is a high chance of rain during the India versus South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final, set to be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

The final is scheduled to start at 10:30 AM local time (8:00 PM IST). The weather forecast suggests a strong possibility of rain throughout the day but thunderstorms, especially around 10:00 AM, when the toss is supposed to take place.

According to Weather Underground, there is a 70 per cent chance of rain on Saturday. It’s unlikely that the sun will be out for a long time tomorrow, with substantial cloud cover over Bridgetown throughout the day.

Forecast suggests there will be rains throughout the day on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weather Underground

Forecasts suggests that the sun will be out on Friday for the first half of the day, but showers are expected in the evening, and they will continue through the night.