T20 World Cup 2024 final: Chance for Dravid to finish reign as coach on a high with elusive ICC title

Rahul Dravid was the eternal team man as a player. Not much has changed in his reign as the India head coach. Dravid is not one to hog the limelight. At press conferences, he avoids speaking about himself. It is all about the players, Dravid often states.

But on Saturday, the cameras are bound to turn to Dravid. Now in his last assignment as head coach, Dravid has the chance to write the fairytale ending with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Dravid’s men have come close to glory before - having reached the final of the World Test Championship and the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup. On both occasions, the team fell short.

Dravid did not read too much into the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup final loss to Australia, or what lessons could be learnt from the defeat.

Dravid’s primary goal - to guide India to a long-awaited ICC title - has remained unfulfilled. A victory over South Africa here will allow Dravid to walk into the sunset.

To stay relaxed in a pressure game is the key, Dravid said.

“We have just have one day (between the semifinal and final), so we are unlikely to have practice on Friday. It is about ensuring that we are physically, mentally and tactically ready. We need to be fresh, mentally relaxed and looking forward to the game. We will try to get the players into the right frame of mind,” Dravid said at the press conference.

This is a clash between the two top sides in the tournament, Dravid said.

“Everyone will agree that these are the top two teams in this tournament. South Africa and India have played the best cricket. They are deserving finalists. Hopefully, it is great game and we end up on the right side,” Dravid said.

To reach three world event finals in the space of one year is no mean feat, Dravid said.

Dravid said that the focus for his boys was to remain physically, mentally and tactically fit for the summit clash, against South Africa on Saturday.

“It is a good thing that we are consistent. It shows that we have been playing good cricket for a few years now. To get into the world finals in three formats is credit to all our players. As for Saturday’s final, if we play well, and if we have the rub of the green, then we can definitely win,” Dravid said.

Dravid did not read too much into the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup final loss to Australia, or what lessons could be learnt from the defeat.

“We were very well prepared in Ahmedabad. We ticked all the boxes. The other team played well. That is part of sport. The opponent has as much right to win it as we do,” Dravid said.