MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 final: Chance for Dravid to finish reign as coach on a high with elusive ICC title

Dravid’s primary goal - to guide India to a long-awaited ICC title - has remained unfulfilled. A victory over South Africa here will allow Dravid to walk into the sunset.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 22:09 IST , Barbados - 3 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Now in his last assignment as head coach, Dravid has the chance to write the fairytale ending with a ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.
Now in his last assignment as head coach, Dravid has the chance to write the fairytale ending with a ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Now in his last assignment as head coach, Dravid has the chance to write the fairytale ending with a ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Rahul Dravid was the eternal team man as a player. Not much has changed in his reign as the India head coach. Dravid is not one to hog the limelight. At press conferences, he avoids speaking about himself. It is all about the players, Dravid often states.

But on Saturday, the cameras are bound to turn to Dravid. Now in his last assignment as head coach, Dravid has the chance to write the fairytale ending with an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title.

Dravid’s men have come close to glory before - having reached the final of the World Test Championship and the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup. On both occasions, the team fell short.

Dravid did not read too much into the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup final loss to Australia, or what lessons could be learnt from the defeat.
Dravid did not read too much into the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup final loss to Australia, or what lessons could be learnt from the defeat. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Dravid did not read too much into the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup final loss to Australia, or what lessons could be learnt from the defeat. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Dravid’s primary goal - to guide India to a long-awaited ICC title - has remained unfulfilled. A victory over South Africa here will allow Dravid to walk into the sunset.

To stay relaxed in a pressure game is the key, Dravid said.

“We have just have one day (between the semifinal and final), so we are unlikely to have practice on Friday. It is about ensuring that we are physically, mentally and tactically ready. We need to be fresh, mentally relaxed and looking forward to the game. We will try to get the players into the right frame of mind,” Dravid said at the press conference.

RELATED: India, South Africa look to break the jinx in summit clash with looming rain threat

This is a clash between the two top sides in the tournament, Dravid said.

“Everyone will agree that these are the top two teams in this tournament. South Africa and India have played the best cricket. They are deserving finalists. Hopefully, it is great game and we end up on the right side,” Dravid said.

To reach three world event finals in the space of one year is no mean feat, Dravid said.

Dravid said that the focus for his boys was to remain physically, mentally and tactically fit for the summit clash, against South Africa on Saturday.
Dravid said that the focus for his boys was to remain physically, mentally and tactically fit for the summit clash, against South Africa on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Dravid said that the focus for his boys was to remain physically, mentally and tactically fit for the summit clash, against South Africa on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

“It is a good thing that we are consistent. It shows that we have been playing good cricket for a few years now. To get into the world finals in three formats is credit to all our players. As for Saturday’s final, if we play well, and if we have the rub of the green, then we can definitely win,” Dravid said.

ALSO READ: ‘I think there’s a big one coming up,’ says Dravid about Kohli’s form

Dravid did not read too much into the 2023 Cricket ODI World Cup final loss to Australia, or what lessons could be learnt from the defeat.

“We were very well prepared in Ahmedabad. We ticked all the boxes. The other team played well. That is part of sport. The opponent has as much right to win it as we do,” Dravid said.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

Rahul Dravid

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 final: Chance for Dravid to finish reign as coach on a high with elusive ICC title
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana maraud South Africa as India plunders 525/4 on Day 1
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Horner denies vetoing Verstappen Sr as tensions flare
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India, South Africa look to break the jinx in summit clash with looming rain threat
    Ashwin Achal
  5. GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 final: Chance for Dravid to finish reign as coach on a high with elusive ICC title
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 final: Full list of umpires, match referee and officials for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024 final: India vs South Africa overall T20I stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India, South Africa look to break the jinx in summit clash with looming rain threat
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 final: Chance for Dravid to finish reign as coach on a high with elusive ICC title
    Ashwin Achal
  2. IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana maraud South Africa as India plunders 525/4 on Day 1
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Horner denies vetoing Verstappen Sr as tensions flare
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India, South Africa look to break the jinx in summit clash with looming rain threat
    Ashwin Achal
  5. GER vs DEN, Euro 2024 round of 16: Rudiger back, Eriksen absent before Germany vs Denmark
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment