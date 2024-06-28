India and South Africa will lock horns on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados with the aim to become the first side to lift the T20 World Cup without losing a match.

India made it to the title clash after hammering defending champion England on Thursday while South Africa strolled past Afghanistan in its semfiinal match.

The International Cricket Council on Friday confirmed the match officials for the decider.

Christopher Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth will be the on-field umpires while Richard Kettleborough and Rodney Tucker will serve as the TV umpire and the fourth umpire, respectively. Richie Richardson has been named the match referee.

Out of the five officials, Gaffaney and Tucker were in-charge of India’s semifinal in Guyana as well.

MATCH OFFICIALS FOR INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA