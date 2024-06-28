MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India, South Africa look to break the jinx in summit clash with looming rain threat

It will be a battle between the two teams who have refused to finish second best so far, with India beating England and South Africa defeating Afghanistan in their respective semifinals.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 19:49 IST , Barbados - 3 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Rohit’s diktat to not take a step back, to attack even when on the back foot, has brought the players to the right mindset. There is no reason to curtail this gung-ho attitude on Saturday.
Rohit's diktat to not take a step back, to attack even when on the back foot, has brought the players to the right mindset. There is no reason to curtail this gung-ho attitude on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India has not won an ICC title since 2013. South Africa has reached the final of a men’s World Cup for the first time, having lost all seven of its previous World Cup semifinals across formats.

Come Saturday, at the grand finale of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval here, a jinx will be broken.

This will be a battle between the two teams who have refused to finish second best, so far in the tournament. India, having overcome all challenges posed by varying conditions and quality opposition, will believe that a second T20 World Cup trophy is within arm’s reach.

The side has breezed past stiff competition posed by Pakistan, Australia and England. From the low scoring games at New York to the wind-affected outing at St. Lucia, India has found a way to get the job done.

As the campaign progressed, new heroes have emerged.

In the Super 8 stage against Bangladesh, Hardik hit top gear with the bat to stand tall as an ace finisher. Skipper Rohit Sharma came to life by blasting Australia all over the park, and followed it up with a fine 57 against England in the semifinal.

RELATED: Rohit Sharma breaks record for most fours in T20 World Cup history during IND vs ENG semifinal match

Kuldeep Yadav, drafted into the eleven when the side moved from USA to the West Indies, has been among the wickets.

And then there is Jasprit Bumrah, who has remained unplayable from start to finish. Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant are the other proven performers, giving the unit an air of invincibility.

Bumrah (left), celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Bumrah (left), celebrates the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz, during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 match in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Rohit’s diktat to not take a step back, to attack even when on the back foot, has brought the players to the right mindset. There is no reason to curtail this gung-ho attitude on Saturday.

India also has the added advantage of having played one game at this venue - a 47-run win over Afghanistan. This will be South Africa’s first match in the island.

RELATED: T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa’s semifinal win over Afghanistan, a gorgeous, gaudy excess of emotions

The Proteas have had a few close shaves in this journey. Not least the must-win West Indies outing in the Super 8, which went down to the wire.

South Africa has the goods to tackle India’s three-man spin attack. Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs can let loose when the slow bowlers come on - a strength which most other teams lacked.

Like India, South Africa boasts of gun players in most spots. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje offer pure pace, while Marco Jansen can trouble the Indian batters with extra bounce.

Quinton de Kock has fired at the top of the order, while Tabraiz Shamsi has come good with his left-arm wrist spin.

On paper, there is little to choose between the teams. It could come down to mental preparedness and staying calm under the pump.

There is a chance that rain could cause an interruption. The final has a reserve day, to go with an additional 190 minutes available on Saturday to extend playing hours.

The millions watching will pray for a full and cracking contest.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

