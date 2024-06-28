IND vs SA Live Streaming info, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India vs South Africa match start time, toss, venue, details

India, looking for its second title after 2007, will be up against South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

Both India and South Africa are unbeaten so far in this World Cup.

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 match details and streaming info:

When will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final take place?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final will take place on Saturday, June 29 (IST).

When will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final start?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

What time will the toss take place for India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final?

The toss for the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final take place?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final will be held at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

How to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final live on TV in India?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final will be telecast LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final live online in India?

The India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final will be streamed LIVE on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.