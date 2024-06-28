MagazineBuy Print

Horner denies vetoing Verstappen Sr as tensions flare

The former F1 racer told Dutch media he had withdrawn from driving a 2012 Red Bull RB8 car in a ‘Legends Parade’ of drivers before Sunday’s race.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 22:12 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen talks with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen talks with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen talks with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. | Photo Credit: AP

Red Bull Formula One team principal Christian Horner denied vetoing the participation of Max Verstappen’s father Jos in an Austrian Grand Prix parade as tensions between the two flared up again on Friday.

The former F1 racer told Dutch media he had withdrawn from driving a 2012 Red Bull RB8 car in a ‘Legends Parade’ of drivers before Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring because Horner had objected.

“I’m completely finished with Horner,” the www.formu1e1.nl website quoted the father of the reigning triple world champion as saying.

ALSO READ: Austrian GP: Verstappen beats the McLarens in sprint race to seize pole

“It’s like a kindergarten here.”

Horner and Verstappen fell out earlier in the season after allegations of misconduct were made by a female employee against the team boss, who denied them and was cleared after an investigation.

In March Jos Verstappen warned the team was in danger of being torn apart unless Horner left.

Asked for his side of the story at an Austrian Grand Prix news conference, Horner said the parade was organised by the circuit.

“There was no veto from my side or anything like that,” he added.

Horner said his relationship with Max Verstappen remained very strong and the Dutch 26-year-old was a key part of the team.

“He’s the one that is important, obviously, to have a strong relationship with. I’ve never had an issue with any of our drivers’ fathers in the past,” he added.

“And whatever Jos’s issues are, I’ve really got nothing to comment on.”

ALSO READ: MotoGP: Pramac to switch from Ducati to Yamaha from 2025

Max Verstappen confirmed on Thursday he would be racing for Red Bull next year, in response to ongoing speculation about a move to Mercedes whose boss Toto Wolff has been clear in his admiration.

“I think it’s purely a tactic of distraction,” Horner said of Wolff’s approach and the stories generated. “Of course, if he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available.”

Red Bull is leading the championship comfortably, with Verstappen 69 points clear at the top after 10 of 24 races. Once-dominant Mercedes are fourth overall.

“I don’t think it’s really helpful to continue talking on the topic of Jos,” Horner said as he faced more questions about his driver’s father.

“I think our focus is very much on Max. He’s our driver. He’s who we have a contract with. And he’s who we’re focused on trying to win this Grand Prix with.”

Related Topics

Max Verstappen /

Christian Horner /

Australian Grand Prix /

red bull

