Austrian GP: Verstappen beats the McLarens in sprint race to seize pole

The triple Formula One world champion put in a best lap of one minute 04.686 seconds around his team’s home circuit, as the crowd roared in response, with Norris 0.093 slower.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 21:43 IST , Spielberg bei Knittelfeld, Austria - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen.
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen seized pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race on Friday ahead of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The triple Formula One world champion put in a best lap of one minute 04.686 seconds around his team’s home circuit, as the crowd roared in response, with Norris 0.093 slower.

“It’s great to be first here in front of, basically, my home fans and my home Grand Prix,” said the Dutch driver, whose travelling army of fans turn the stands orange at the Red Bull Ring. “It’s been a good day so far.”

Mercedes’ George Russell joined Piastri on the second row with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton together on the third.

Mexican Sergio Perez starts in seventh place with Alpine’s Esteban Ocon eighth and team mate Pierre Gasly ninth. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts 10th after failing to set a time in the final phase.

