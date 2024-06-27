Aston Martin confirms Stroll for 2025 and beyond

Canadian Lance Stroll will race on in Formula One with Aston Martin in 2025 and beyond after a contract extension, the team owned by his father Lawrence said on Thursday.

Silverstone-based Aston Martin has already confirmed Spain’s double world champion Fernando Alonso, now 42, for the next two seasons and Stroll’s extension will surprise only those who have questioned his motivation to carry on.

Alonso has consistently out-performed the 25-year-old and this season has scored 41 points to his team mate’s 17 from 10 races.

“I’m super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond,” Stroll said in a statement at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come in the last five years; we’ve grown so much as a team and there’s still so much more to look forward to.”