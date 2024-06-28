MagazineBuy Print

Indian Sports Wrap, June 28: Tvesa Malik makes solid start in Swiss Ladies Open 2024

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 27.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 18:29 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Tvesa Malik in action.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Tvesa Malik in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India's Tvesa Malik in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Swiss Ladies Open 2024: Tvesa Malik makes solid start

India’s Tvesa Malik got off to a solid start at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open as she carded 3-under 68 in the opening round of the Ladies European Tour event here.

Though the first round was far from complete, Tvesa, who is making a comeback from indifferent form, had four birdies and one bogey at Golfpark Holzhausern.

Among Indians in fray, only Seher Atwal had finished at 6-over 77 while Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Amandeep Drall had just about started their rounds.

This week India’s leading stars, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs are taking a break.

Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley and Sweden’s Caroline Hedwall shared the early lead with 5-under 66 each. Ten players, including Tvesa were 3-under with some of the players yet to complete their first round.

Tvesa was an early starter from the 10th and birdied the 11th and the 15th, both Par-3s with excellent tee shots.

She added a third birdie on the third before dropping her first bogey on the seventh, but got that shot back on the ninth, her closing hole.

Among the players who finished their first round with 68s were former Hero Women’s Indian Open winner Christine Wolf, Switzerland’s Kim Metraux, Lisa Pettersson of Sweden and England’s Alice Hewson.

-PTI

SQUASH

Asian Junior squash: It’s Aadya v Goushika in girls’ U-13 final; Agarwal advances to boys’ U-15 title round

Indian second seed Aadya Budhia will take on compatriot Goushika M in the girls’ under-13 final of the 31st Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships in Islamabad on Saturday.

Shiven Agarwal also progressed to the title round in the boys’ U-15 category after the second seeded Indian put it past fourth-seeded local challenger Nouman Khan 5-11, 11-6, 11-9, 11-0 in the semifinals on Friday.

Aadya defeated sixth seed Chiu Hau Ching of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-7, 4-11, 12-10 in the last-four stage, while fourth seed Goushika beat Malaysian ninth seed Maisarah Binti Mohd Khairul Nizam 11-6, 6-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-6.

-Team Sportstar

