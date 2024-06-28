MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Malaysia to redesign Olympic kit after fan backlash

Controversy erupted when the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) unveiled the gold-themed outfits featuring a tiger-stripe design last weekend.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 15:05 IST , Kuala Lumpur - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Mannequins displaying the attire for Malaysia’s athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during an event in Kuala Lumpur.
Mannequins displaying the attire for Malaysia’s athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during an event in Kuala Lumpur. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Mannequins displaying the attire for Malaysia's athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games during an event in Kuala Lumpur. | Photo Credit: AFP

Malaysian officials agreed on Friday to redesign some of the country’s kit for next month’s Paris Olympics after fans derided the outfits as “ugly” and “cheap looking”.

Controversy erupted when the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) unveiled the gold-themed outfits featuring a tiger-stripe design last weekend.

Touted as symbolising Malaysia’s “relentless pursuit for gold medals”, the garments including tracksuits, polo shirts and T-shirts quickly became a target of public derision.

Detractors were particularly upset with how the flag on the outfits were in gold instead of Malaysia’s red, blue, yellow and white.

READ | China anti-doping body says will ‘never’ share swimmers probe file

The kits were to be used for travelling in, rather than competition, according to local reports.

Chef de mission Hamidin Mohamad Amin said they have “decided to improve the existing design”.

“After taking into consideration and feedback from all parties, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the National Sports Council and national sports fans, the Olympic council acknowledges that the design of the official jacket was not well received,” he said.

Earlier this week, in an attempt to quell the growing discontent, Amin proposed that a public competition be held for the design of the country’s Olympic kits in future.

Paris Olympics

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
