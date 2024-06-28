India and South Africa will face off in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

The venue has hosted eight matches in the ongoing tournament so far, out of which six games have had a result. Teams batting first and second have won three games apiece, while one match ended in a tie. The Kensington Oval is the third-fastest scoring ground in the tournament, with runs coming at 7.78 per over. Only the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua have seen batters score at a faster clip in this T20 World Cup edition.

In all T20Is held at this venue, the team batting first has had an overwhelming advantage, winning 19 of the 29 completed matches. However, the last two matches held here have been won by the chasing team.

T20I STATS AT KENSINGTON OVAL, BARBADOS Matches played: 32 Team batting first won: 19 Team batting second won: 10 Tied: 1 No Result: 2 Average first innings score: 159 Highest total: West Indies 224/5 (20) vs England (2022) Lowest total: Afghanistan 80 (16) vs South Africa (2010)

PITCH REPORT

The pitch here has been more conducive to pace than spin. While the fast-bowlers have picked 59 wickets at an average of 20.22, the spinners have only managed 32 scalps at 26.40 apiece and have only marginally been more economical, going at 7.28, as compared to the pacers, who have gone at 7.88.

The surface has largely been good for batting, though the seamers can get help some help initially with the new ball as it is an early morning match. The last game held here, between United States of America and England, had almost equidistant boundaries (64m and 62m) while the straight boundary was 74m long.

TOSS FACTOR

The team winning the toss has won 18 out of 29 completed T20I matches at this venue. Teams have elected to bat first 13 times here and have won 10 of those games. On the other hand, though teams have opted to bowl first on 19 occasions, they have won just eight of those matches, while losing nine.

In the ongoing tournament, the team winning the toss won three out of six matches that ended in a result. Out of eight games, captains have elected to bat first three times, while opting to chase on five occasions. The team electing to bat has won one game out of three, while the team opting to chase has three wins out of five games.