LIVE: Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: NED 0-0 FRA; UEFA Euro score, updates, goalless at half-time

- June 22, 2024 01:20Half-time - NED 0-0 FRA
Both sides have shown stellar defensive performance which is why it goalless and all square in the first 45. Netherlands is playing a good brand of quick attacking football and has created some great chances. France too had had its share of chances but needs to do better in its overall build up play and passing in the middle of the park to hold more possession and control the tempo of the match.
- June 22, 2024 01:1443’
Rabiot slots a cross in for Griezmann from the left but his header goes straight into the keeper’s gloves.
- June 22, 2024 01:1341’
Griezmann’s freekick hits the tall Dutch wall and goes out for a corner kick.
- June 22, 2024 01:1240’
Dembele runs around the box looking for a teammate to pass as Van Dijk makes a late tackle and bring him down at the edge of the box. France wins freekick in a dangerous position 20 metres away from goal.
- June 22, 2024 01:1139’
France wins a freekick 30 yards out as Griezmann steps up to take it. His cross in the box is cleared away.
- June 22, 2024 01:0835’
Frimpong wins the ball and dribbles through the midfield and as he approached the box, he tried to place it on his preferred right foot but takes too much time, his shot is blocked in the end. Moments later, Xavi Simons takes a shot from distance but too little power in it, comfortable save for the keeper.
- June 22, 2024 01:0533’
France on the front foot again as Dembele tries to dribble down the middle but loses the ball.
- June 22, 2024 01:03YELLOW CARD30’
Yellow card to Schouten for a challenge on Griezmann.
- June 22, 2024 01:0128’
Kounde plays a threaded pass to Thurman down the right wing as he pushes with the ball ahead and takes a near post shot which goes over the post.
- June 22, 2024 00:5926’
Netherlands breaks into a counter as Gakpo gets the ball inside the box, France defenders ran to cover him, leaving Depay open on the far post but Gakpo’s pass to him runs behind Depay and out of bounds.
- June 22, 2024 00:5624’
Depay takes a freekick from the left wing near the halfway line as he crosses it onto the far post for Dumfries but his header is off target.
- June 22, 2024 00:5220’
Kante makes a brilliant dribble down the middle and tries to square it to Thuram at the edge of the box but intercepted!
- June 22, 2024 00:5018’
France pushes from the left flank as Theo attempts a cross which is deflected away.
- June 22, 2024 00:4816’
Gakpo dribbles from the left wing across the edge of the box to make space for him and his shot towards the bottom right corner is saved by the diving French keeper.
- June 22, 2024 00:4614’ - France misses a sitter!
Rabiot gets the ball in the box with a lot space to make an easy finish but he chooses to pass it to Griezmann who fails to connect because of the unexpected pass. Moments later, Kante squares it to Griezmann inside the box but his side-footed finish misses the target!
- June 22, 2024 00:4513’
Kounde plays a long ball into the box from the left wing for Griezmann but the ball goes just over the attacker.
- June 22, 2024 00:4210’
Reijnders pushes with the ball down the middle and play it ahead to Gakpo with a solid effort who plays it into the box for Depay’s run but he fails to receive the ball.
- June 22, 2024 00:408’
Netherlands plays from the right wing as Simons gets the ball at the edge of the box and plays it to Depay inside the box who goes down and fails to take a shot. Ref says play on!
- June 22, 2024 00:375’
France plays the ball around the Dutch box but they have crowded their own box with no space for the French to create a scoring opportunity.
- June 22, 2024 00:364’
Griezmann takes a shot from distance which is saved by the Dutch keeper!
- June 22, 2024 00:341’ - Netherlands gets an early chance
Netherlands comes close as Depay wins the ball and the ball goes through to Frimpong who makes a run with the ball down the right and takes a shot which is saved and goes out for a corner.
- June 22, 2024 00:32Kick-off!
Netherlands kicks the game off as both team look to continue their winning ways!
- June 22, 2024 00:30Griezmann with the armband!
In the absence of Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann has been given the captain’s armband!
- June 21, 2024 23:55Last 5 results!
24 Mar 2023: France 4-0 Netherlands (UEFA European Championship)
16 Nov 2018: Netherlands 2-0 France (UEFA Nations League)
09 Sep 2018: France 2-1 Netherlands (UEFA Nations League)
31 Aug 2017: France 4-0 Netherlands (FIFA World Cup)
- June 21, 2024 23:55Head to head stats!
Played: 30
France: 16
Netherlands: 11
Draws: 3
- June 21, 2024 23:33Netherlands starting lineup!
Bart Verbruggen; Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries,; Jeremie Frimpong, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten; Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo
- June 21, 2024 23:31France starting lineup!
Mike Maignan; Dayot Upamencano, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Ngolo Kante, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann,Marcus Thuram
- June 21, 2024 23:27Mbappe is on the bench!!!!!
- June 21, 2024 23:09Will Mbappe start? Predicted lineups and team news!
Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Will Mbappe start? Predicted lineups ahead of the NED v FRA Group D match
France may need to plan for the absence of Kylian Mbappe in the game against the Netherlands on Friday which will likely decide who will top Group D, after its captain suffered a broken nose in the opener,
- June 21, 2024 23:02Can Kylian Mbappe wear French flag based tricolour mask against Netherlands?
- June 21, 2024 22:57When and where to watch the big clash?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Netherlands and France will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where can you live stream the Netherlands vs France Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
- June 21, 2024 22:20Welcome!
Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage and buildup of the France and Netherlands Euro 2024 clash!
Latest on Sportstar
- Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: Les Blues with chance to qualify for RO16, Why is Mbappe wearing black mask, top talking points
- LIVE: Netherlands vs France, Euro 2024: NED 0-0 FRA; UEFA Euro score, updates, goalless at half-time
- LIVE Netherlands vs France match in pictures, Euro 2024: Rabiot, Griezmann miss chance, NED v FRA real-time gallery
- Euro 2024: Why was there a moment of silence before the Netherlands vs France match?
- Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask instead of the French tricolour in France vs Netherlands Euro 2024?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE