MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: I would have shown them how to bat, says Chris Gayle on low-scoring pitches in USA

Gayle said, “The wickets in the States were a bit jet lagged. It was tired pretty much all the time; it didn’t have the time to recover properly.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 19:02 IST , BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
Former West Indies player Chris Gayle at a press conference ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa in Barbados on Friday.
Former West Indies player Chris Gayle at a press conference ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa in Barbados on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU
infoIcon

Former West Indies player Chris Gayle at a press conference ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa in Barbados on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK/THE HINDU

True to his nature, Chris Gayle is an absolute hoot. The Jamaican is engaging, outgoing and keeps everybody around him at ease with a huge smile.

Gayle slammed his hand dramatically on the table when asked about West Indies’ exit in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. He joked that the pitches used in the USA were suffering from jet lag, and obliged picture requests from one and all.

The World Cup, co-hosted by USA and West Indies, has helped build the profile of the sport in these parts, Gayle said. However, it would have been better if the entire tournament was held in one region, he added.

READ | Walking through history at Queen’s Park Oval

“I feel that if the World Cup is hosted by the Caribbean, it should be held in the Caribbean only. If it is in the USA, it should be USA only. This will give everybody a fair chance to host the full tournament,” the big-hitting southpaw said here on the eve of the final.

“The World Cup has been great for USA and the Caribbean. The ICC has been trying to showcase the sport in USA for ages now. In future, USA can host the World Cup all by themselves and make it fully profitable. In the Caribbean, we need these sorts of events to bring back the great tradition of cricket in Caribbean. These events bring back the passion and love for the game,” Gayle.

On the bowler-friendly surfaces in the USA, Gayle remarked, “I should have played, man. I would have shown them how to bat! Don’t blame the pitches.”

Speaking about the pitch used in New York, a drop-in surface flown in from Australia, Gayle said, “The wickets in the States were a bit jet lagged. It was tired pretty much all the time; it didn’t have the time to recover properly. That’s why it was low-scoring there.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Chris Gayle /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to break record for most appearances in ICC finals by Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss updates at 7.30 PM IST; India eyes first ICC title in 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: I would have shown them how to bat, says Chris Gayle on low-scoring pitches in USA
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Russian judokas to boycott Paris 2024 Olympics after ‘humiliating conditions’ set by IOC
    AFP
  5. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Toss coming up at 7:30 PM IST; Barbados weather updates for IND vs SA title clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. T20 World Cup 2024: I would have shown them how to bat, says Chris Gayle on low-scoring pitches in USA
    Ashwin Achal
  2. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Toss coming up at 7:30 PM IST; Barbados weather updates for IND vs SA title clash
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA head-to-head in T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa full list of results, stats and records in T20 WC history
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: India vs South Africa predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: ‘I think there’s a big one coming up,’ says Dravid about Kohli’s form
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 final: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma set to break record for most appearances in ICC finals by Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss updates at 7.30 PM IST; India eyes first ICC title in 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: I would have shown them how to bat, says Chris Gayle on low-scoring pitches in USA
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Russian judokas to boycott Paris 2024 Olympics after ‘humiliating conditions’ set by IOC
    AFP
  5. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Toss coming up at 7:30 PM IST; Barbados weather updates for IND vs SA title clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment