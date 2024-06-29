MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 2007 to 2022

T20 World Cup: Check the full list of the players who have won the Player of the Tournament award at the Twenty20 World Cup, from the year 2007 to 2022.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 14:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to have won the Player of the Tournament award twice, in 2014 and 2016.
Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to have won the Player of the Tournament award twice, in 2014 and 2016. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to have won the Player of the Tournament award twice, in 2014 and 2016. | Photo Credit: AFP

India and South Africa will lock horns in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday. While both teams will have an eye on clinching the coveted title, players on both sides will also be keen on bagging the Player of the Tournament crown, awarded to the most valuable player of the tournament.

So far, eight editions of the T20 World Cup have been held, and India’s batting star Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to have won the Player of the Tournament award twice, in 2014 and 2016. The accolade went to Shahid Afridi in the inaugural edition of the event, which was won by India after it defeated archrival Pakistan in the final.

Two Australians (Shane Watson and David Warner) and two Englishmen (Kevin Pietersen and Sam Curran) have also bagged the award.

Here is the full list of the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award winners:

Player Team Year Mat. Runs Wkts.
Shahid Afridi Pakistan 2007 7 91 12
Tillakaratne Dilshan Sri Lanka 2009 7 317 0
Kevin Pietersen England 2010 6 248 0
Shane Watson Australia 2012 7 249 11
Virat Kohli India 2014 6 319 0
Virat Kohli India 2016 5 273 1
David Warner Australia 2021 7 289 0
Sam Curran England 2022 6 12 13

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

Virat Kohli /

Shahid Afridi /

Shane Watson /

David Warner

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Kapp, Luus battle on in last session
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 2007 to 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 29: Shubhankar Sharma shines in Italian Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA head-to-head in T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa full list of results, stats and records in T20 WC history
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs France Highlights, Euro 2024, NED 0-0 FRA; First goalless draw of this Euros
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 2007 to 2022
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Rain threat during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa, Key Matchups T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Will Indian spinners hold Klaasen, Miller? Rohit’s approach vs Jansen in focus
    Ayan Acharya
  4. From Sunil Narine to Irfan Pathan - Best T20 World Cup final bowling performance
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024: India’s road to final, full list of results
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, Day 2 One-off Test: IND-W 603/6d; Kapp, Luus battle on in last session
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 2007 to 2022
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports Wrap, June 29: Shubhankar Sharma shines in Italian Open
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA head-to-head in T20 World Cup: India vs South Africa full list of results, stats and records in T20 WC history
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs France Highlights, Euro 2024, NED 0-0 FRA; First goalless draw of this Euros
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment