T20 World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 2007 to 2022

India and South Africa will lock horns in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados on Saturday. While both teams will have an eye on clinching the coveted title, players on both sides will also be keen on bagging the Player of the Tournament crown, awarded to the most valuable player of the tournament.

So far, eight editions of the T20 World Cup have been held, and India’s batting star Virat Kohli is the only cricketer to have won the Player of the Tournament award twice, in 2014 and 2016. The accolade went to Shahid Afridi in the inaugural edition of the event, which was won by India after it defeated archrival Pakistan in the final.

Two Australians (Shane Watson and David Warner) and two Englishmen (Kevin Pietersen and Sam Curran) have also bagged the award.

Here is the full list of the T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament award winners: