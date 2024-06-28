MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Steph Curry, LeBron James ‘excited’ to join forces for Olympics - Kerr

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James and Golden State Warriors ace Curry will finally line up in a USA team for the first time in Paris after facing off against each other in 52 games during a 15-year rivalry in the NBA.

Published : Jun 28, 2024 10:31 IST , Los Angeles - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during an NBA game.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during an NBA game. | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis/AP
infoIcon

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during an NBA game. | Photo Credit: Ashley Landis/AP

NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry are “excited” by the prospect of joining forces as the United States chases a fifth straight gold medal at next month’s Olympics, USA coach Steve Kerr said Thursday.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar James and Golden State Warriors ace Curry will finally line up in a USA team for the first time in Paris after facing off against each other in 52 games during a 15-year rivalry in the NBA.

USA and Golden State coach Kerr said Thursday the two basketball icons were relishing the prospect of teaming up.

“LeBron and Steph are really excited to play together,” Kerr said. “I’ve talked to both of them about this idea of being together after going against one another with such high stakes over the years.

“They obviously fit really well together. I think the idea of Steph playing off the ball and LeBron pushing it in transition, that’s pretty intriguing.”

Curry has a 29-23 winning record against James in the NBA, with a 17-11 record in playoff meetings.

Last season, the duo featured in one of the games of the year, combining for 82 points in a double-overtime thriller which saw the Lakers narrowly defeat Golden State 145-144.

ALSO READ | Bronny James, son of LeBron James, picked by Lakers

“It’s something I’ll be able to talk about with my grandkids, about being able to compete with one of the greatest players to ever play the game,” James said of Curry after that instant classic.

Kerr said Curry and James will aim to gel over the course of a training camp which begins in Las Vegas next week before a warm-up game against Canada on July 10.

The USA squad also has pre-Olympic games in Abu Dhabi and London before their opening group game of the Olympics against Serbia on July 28 in Lille.

“They’re really excited to compete together for the first time and to find over the course of the practices and the friendlies some of the nuances that they can really exploit and explore, to just to see where they can have an impact for each other,” Kerr said.

James and Curry are part of one of the most powerful USA teams ever to take part in the Olympics, with a roster that also includes the likes of Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid.

“Our roster is obviously laden with stars and players who have accomplished so much,” Kerr said. “And what I love about these guys is they want to accomplish more.

“They want to win an Olympic gold medal, and that’s why they all signed up for this.”

Related Topics

olympics /

Stephen Curry /

LeBron James

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali, Smriti combine for 50-run stand for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Steph Curry, LeBron James ‘excited’ to join forces for Olympics - Kerr
    AFP
  3. Skye Blakely out of Olympics gymnastics trials, suffers achilles injury
    AP
  4. Paolini sets up Eastbourne semifinal clash against Kasatkina
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024: Croatia’s exit signals end of golden generation
    Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Paris 2024: Steph Curry, LeBron James ‘excited’ to join forces for Olympics - Kerr
    AFP
  2. NBA Draft 2024: Bronny James, son of LeBron James, picked by Lakers
    AP
  3. LeBron’s son Bronny James not picked in Round 1; Round 2 awaits
    AP
  4. Hawks select Zaccharie Risacher No. 1 overall in 2024 NBA Draft
    Reuters
  5. NBA Draft: Celtics’ front office chief Brad Stevens expects only tweaks to roster
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, One-off Test Day 1: Shafali, Smriti combine for 50-run stand for IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024: Steph Curry, LeBron James ‘excited’ to join forces for Olympics - Kerr
    AFP
  3. Skye Blakely out of Olympics gymnastics trials, suffers achilles injury
    AP
  4. Paolini sets up Eastbourne semifinal clash against Kasatkina
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024: Croatia’s exit signals end of golden generation
    Joan Mathew Jacob
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment