Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic eases past Kopriva into round two

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eased concerns about his knee with a clinical display to beat Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday and reach the second round.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 22:00 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Vit Kopriva of Czechia in his first round match during day two of The Championships.
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Vit Kopriva of Czechia in his first round match during day two of The Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates winning match point against Vit Kopriva of Czechia in his first round match during day two of The Championships. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic eased concerns about his knee with a clinical display to beat Czech qualifier Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday and reach the second round.

Playing with a support on his right leg following a minor operation less than four weeks ago after a meniscus tear ended his French Open, the 37-year-old never faced a break point and needed a little less than two hours to prevail.

“I tried to really focus on the game and not think about the knee too much. Everything that I could do, I have done over the last three weeks along with my team to be able to play here for you today,” Djokovic said.

“If it was for any other tournament I probably would not have risked it, would not have rushed as much, but I just love Wimbledon, love coming back here.

“I want to thank my surgeon again for doing a great job. Things would be a bit complicated (without successful surgery) to be able to play on the highest level and avoid major injuries has been good.

“I’ve been fortunate to not be away from the tennis for so long.”

The Serb, bidding for a record 25th Grand Slam title to end his trophy drought this year, broke on his sixth attempt and breezed through the opening set under the Centre Court roof before heaping the pressure on Kopriva early in the next.

READ | Wimbledon: Zverev makes winning start in bid for first Grand Slam title

He let out a big roar having grabbed another break after a 21-shot rally and used it as a platform to double his advantage in the match, as the 123rd-ranked Kopriva struggled to keep pace with last year’s runner-up.

The Wimbledon main draw debutant offered resistance early in the third set but was unable to subdue second seed Djokovic, who shifted up another gear to run away with the match.

