MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wimbledon 2024: Zverev makes winning start in bid for first Grand Slam title

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday to get his latest bid for a maiden Grand Slam triumph up and running.

Published : Jul 02, 2024 21:43 IST , LONDON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of Wimbledon. 
Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of Wimbledon.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of Wimbledon.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev eased to a 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday to get his latest bid for a maiden Grand Slam triumph up and running.

The German came up against a spirited Carballes Baena, who is 60 places below him in the world rankings, but his powerful serve and whipped forehand sent him through in straight sets.

A nervy Carballes Baena had to save three break points in the first game of the match but recovered to hold. The 31-year-old sent a backhand long in the fifth game to give Zverev the break and the German broke once more before wrapping up the set in little more than 30 minutes.

READ | Wimbledon: Rybakina swats aside qualifier Ruse to reach second round

Carballes Baena battled but had no answer to Zverev’s serve which averaged around 125 miles per hour and produced 18 aces.

The Spaniard was broken in the fifth game after a rally in which Zverev had Carballes Baena sprinting from one end of the court to the other.

Another battle to stay on serve woke up the crowd who tried to cheer on the underdog, but they could not prevent Zverev from closing out the set.

Zverev, runner-up at the French Open last month, broke straight away in the third but then had to save three break points as Carballes Baena increased his attacks. However, that just opened the door for Zverev to race ahead and seal the win.

Related Topics

Wimbledon 2024 /

Wimbledon /

Alexander Zverev /

Roberto Carballes Baena

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ROM vs NED, Euro 2024: Is Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi related to national legend Gheorghe Hagi? 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev makes winning start in bid for first Grand Slam title
    Reuters
  3. LIVE Romania vs Netherlands score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ROU 0-0 NED; Virgil van Dijk starts; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: List of Indian track and field athletes in Olympics through automatic qualification and rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Romania vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ROU v NED; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev makes winning start in bid for first Grand Slam title
    Reuters
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Rybakina swats aside qualifier Ruse to reach second round
    Reuters
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Defending champion Vondrousova knocked out by Jessica Bouzas in first round of women’s singles
    AP
  4. Wimbledon: List of defending champions who lost in opening round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Pegula romps to easy first-round win over Krueger
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ROM vs NED, Euro 2024: Is Romania midfielder Ianis Hagi related to national legend Gheorghe Hagi? 
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Zverev makes winning start in bid for first Grand Slam title
    Reuters
  3. LIVE Romania vs Netherlands score, Euro 2024 round of 16: ROU 0-0 NED; Virgil van Dijk starts; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: List of Indian track and field athletes in Olympics through automatic qualification and rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Romania vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch ROU v NED; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment