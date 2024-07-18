MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on July 18.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 15:18 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Veer Chotrani
FILE PHOTO: Veer Chotrani | Photo Credit: The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Veer Chotrani | Photo Credit: The Hindu

SQUASH

Chotrani, Semwal top seeds in Maharashtra Open

Veer Chotrani and Anjali Semwal are the top-seeded players in the men’s and women’s draws respectively in Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open Squash Tournament starting on July 20.

Rahul Baitha is seeded second while Mahesh Mangaonkar and Om Semwal are the men’s joint third and fourth seeds.

In the women’s competition, Sunita Patel is seeded second and the joint third-fourth seeds are Aradhya Porwal and Rani Gupta.

Siddhant Rewari is the top seed in boys’ under-19 top while Reiva Nimbalkar is the girls’ under-19 number one seed.

Seeding:
Men’s: 1. Veer Chotrani, 2. Rahul Baitha, 3/ 4. Mahesh Mangaonkar & Om Semwal.
Women’s: 1. Anjali Semwal, 2. Sunita Patel, 3/ 4. Aradhya Porwal & Rani Gupta.
Boys’ U-19: 1. Siddhant Rewari, 2. Kushal Vir Singh, 3/ 4. Aditya Chandani & Vivaan Bhatia.
Girls’ U-19: 1. Reiva Nimbalkar, 2. Aryaa Dwivedi, 3/ 4. Durga Hiru Paradhi & Harshini Pandey.
Boys’ U-17: 1. Darshil Parasrampuria, 2. Ishaan Dabke, 3/ 4. Arjun Ramdas & Varun Shah.
Girls’ U-17: 1. Rudra Singh, 2. Karina Phipps, 3/ 4. Vyomika Khandelwal & Eesha Shrivastava.

- PTI

Bawa, Anahat to spearhead India challenge in World Junior squash team events

Shaurya Bawa and Anahat Singh will spearhead India’s challenge in the boys’ and girls’ team events respectively at the World Junior Squash Championships in Houston starting Thursday.

Bawa, who won a bronze in singles, will be teaming up with Yuvraj Wadhwani, Ayaan Vaziralli and Arihant KS, while women’s National champion Anahat, quarterfinalist in singles, will combine with Unnati Tripathi, Nirupama Dubey and Shameena Riaz.

The boys meet Kuwait and the girls take on Chinese Taipei in the opening rounds.

- Team Sportstar

HOCKEY

Hockey men’s and women’s sub junior South Zone championship begin on Friday

The second edition of Hockey India’s sub junior men’s and women’s South Zone championship involving six teams will be held at Kollam in Kerala from Friday.

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and Kerala are the six teams in men’s and women’s categories in the competition.

The format of the tournament will be round-robin wherein all teams will play against each other once. The top two teams will advance to the final after the end of the first round whereas the third and fourth placed sides will battle for third-place finish.

“This championship is not only about winning but also about learning and growing as players. It provides a crucial platform for young players to showcase their skills and gain valuable experience,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

On the first day, Andhra Pradesh will take on Puducherry, Karnataka will face Telangana, while Tamil Nadu will lock horns with Kerala in the men’s category.

In the women’s section, Telangana will compete with Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu will face Puducherry, and Kerala will take on Karnataka.

- PTI

CYCLING

National Cycling Championships to be held in Chennai in November

The first senior national track cycling (men & women) championships will be held in the Velodrome situated at Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University campus in the month of November, Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary of Cycling Federation of India said on the sidelines of HCL Cyclothon, here on Thursday.

The Cyclothon event, organised by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) and Cycling Federation of India, will begin at Mayajaal Multiplex on October 6 in three categories (professional, amateur and green ride).

Unveiling of jersey at the HCL Cyclothon event here on Thursday.
Unveiling of jersey at the HCL Cyclothon event here on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Unveiling of jersey at the HCL Cyclothon event here on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Things are looking up in Chennai when it comes to professional cycling. The dates of the (Senior Nationals) will be released in 10 days’ time. The Nationals will see the highest number of participations as Northern Eastern states will also be taking part,” said Maninder, while speaking to the media.

Onkar Singh, Secretary of Asian Cycling Confederation, said the India will bid for the Asian road racing championships tentatively in 2026. “The bids will close in February 2025. We have our meeting in March next year we will discuss. It all depends on the Central Government,” said Onkar.

- Team Sportstar

RUGBY

DHL Express and Rugby India launch DHL STAR program to nurture young athletes

DHL Express has formed a new CSR partnership with the Indian Rugby Football Union (Rugby India), the official governing body for rugby in India to launch the DHL STAR program. The program aims to identify, develop, and empower talented young rugby players in India, eventually creating a large pool of talented athletes for the Indian national team.

DHL Express has formed a new CSR partnership with the Indian Rugby Football Union to launch the DHL STAR program.
DHL Express has formed a new CSR partnership with the Indian Rugby Football Union to launch the DHL STAR program. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
DHL Express has formed a new CSR partnership with the Indian Rugby Football Union to launch the DHL STAR program. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Through a three-phase process, participants are identified by Rugby India’s scouts from national tournaments. The shortlisted players receive intensive training camps led by esteemed professionals like World Rugby Hall of Famer Waisale Serevi from Fiji, who will serve as Head Coach, and Juandre Naude, from South Africa, as the Assistant Coach.

- Team Sportstar

