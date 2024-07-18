MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown signs three-year extension

The Kings have found some stability under Brown, following a run of 11 head and interim coaches in 16 seasons since Rick Adelman departed in 2006.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 09:49 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Mike Brown
FILE PHOTO: Mike Brown | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mike Brown | Photo Credit: AP

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown signed a reported three-year, $30 million contract extension Wednesday, a full month and a half after the deal was first revealed by multiple news outlets.

“I love being in Sacramento and I am excited for this next chapter,” Brown said in a release.

The Kings have found some stability under Brown, following a run of 11 head and interim coaches in 16 seasons since Rick Adelman departed in 2006.

“Mike has done a tremendous job leading our team and this extension is well deserved,” Kings general manager Monte McNair said. “His commitment to success is second to none and I look forward to building on the foundation he’s helped establish in Sacramento.”

READ MORE | Owners retain flopping penalty, change Cup tiebreakers

In 2022-23, Brown was named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Kings to the playoffs for the first time since Adelman was at the helm. Sacramento was eliminated in the play-in round this season.

In two seasons under Brown, the Kings are 94-70 in the regular season.

Brown, 54, has a 441-286 career record in six seasons as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, parts of two seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers and two with the Kings. His teams are 50-40 in the playoffs.

Brown took the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007, when they were swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

Related Topics

NBA /

Sacramento Kings

