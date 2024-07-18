MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ATP Nordea Open: Sumit Nagal bows out, misses potential clash with Rafael Nadal

Nagal remains the last Indian man to make the quarterfinals of an ATP tournament, when he did so at the ATP 250 Buenos Aires in 2021.

Published : Jul 18, 2024 17:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal
FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sumit Nagal | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sumit Nagal exited the Nordea Open after he lost 6-4, 6-2 to fourth-seeded Argentine Mariano Navone in straight sets in the round of 16 in Bastad, Sweden on Thursday.

Nagal had beaten local wildcard Elias Ymer 6-4, 6-3 in the Round of 32.

World No. 68 Nagal started off well against Navone, breaking the Argentine’s serve to take a 2-0 lead in the opening set.

However, World No. 36 Navone caught up quickly and won five consecutive games before Nagal broke his serve once again to bring the set score to 3-5. Nagal had two break points when the Argentine served for the set again but could not convert either.

READ MORE | ATP Nordea Open: Ruud loses to Monteiro but advances with Nadal in doubles

As the second set began, Navone seemed to be on song while Nagal was showing signs of slowing down. In the eighth game, the Indian put up a good fight to save four match points, but eventually, Navone sealed the deal.

Nagal, with this loss, missed out on a potential quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal, who is slated to face fifth-seed Cameron Norrie later in the day.

Nagal remains the last Indian man to make the quarterfinals of an ATP tournament, when he did so at the ATP 250 Buenos Aires in 2021.

At the Swiss Open in Gstaad, the third-seeded Indo-French duo of Yuki Bhambri and Albano Olivetti defeated seventh-seeded Ukrainian-Dutch pair of Denys Molchanov and Matwe Middelkoop 6-3, 6-4 to reach the men’s doubles semifinals.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

Rafael Nadal /

Yuki Bhambri

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
  2. ATP Nordea Open: Sumit Nagal bows out, misses potential clash with Rafael Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. ATP Nordea Open: Sumit Nagal bows out, misses potential clash with Rafael Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Newport Open 2024: Opelka knocks out top seed Mannarino on return to ATP Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. Hamburg Open 2024: Zverev reaches round of 16 despite knee issue
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Nordea Open: Ruud loses to Monteiro but advances with Nadal in doubles
    AFP
  5. Billie Jean King Cup finals moved to Malaga from Seville
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Geoffrey Boycott undergoes successful surgery to remove throat tumour
    PTI
  2. ATP Nordea Open: Sumit Nagal bows out, misses potential clash with Rafael Nadal
    Team Sportstar
  3. US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019
    Team Sportstar
  4. ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in women’s domestic structure
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 18: Maharashtra Open set to begin on Saturday
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment