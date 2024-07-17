MagazineBuy Print

US Open 2024: Sumit Nagal set to become first Indian man in singles to play in main draw of all four Grand Slams in a year since 2019

In Nagal’s season so far, he reached the second round at the Australian Open, bowed out in the first round at the French Open, and suffered the same fate in the recently concluded Wimbledon as well.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 15:55 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sumit Nagal of India plays a backhand against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in his Gentlemen’s Singles first round match during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024.
Sumit Nagal of India plays a backhand against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in his Gentlemen’s Singles first round match during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Sumit Nagal of India plays a backhand against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in his Gentlemen's Singles first round match during day one of The Championships Wimbledon 2024. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Sumit Nagal continues to break fresh ground in tennis as he is set to become the first Indian man in singles since 2019 to play in all four Grand Slams in a season when he takes to the synthetic court at this year’s US Open.

In 2019, it was Prajnesh Gunneswaran who played in all the four Grand Slams, but had faced first-round exits on all ocassions. Before him, it was Yuki Bhambri in 2018.

In Nagal’s season so far, he reached the second round at the Australian Open, bowed out in the first round at the French Open, and suffered the same fate in the recently concluded Wimbledon as well.

READ MORE | Sumit Nagal achieves new career-high ATP Ranking, enters top 70

On Monday, Nagal reached his career-highest ATP ranking of 68 to become India’s all-time fourth-highest ranked man in singles since the rankings system was in place in 1973.

Currently playing at the Swedish Open in Bastad, the India No. 1 reached the Round of 16 after beating Elias Ymer in straight sets in the first round.

Nagal is set to represent India at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics where tennis will be played at Roland Garros, the venue where the French Open was held.

The 26-year-old Nagal is only the second Indian player to make the cut in the singles event in consecutive editions of the Summer Games since Leander Paes (1992-2000). 

Related Topics

Sumit Nagal /

US Open 2024

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

