MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Tour de France Stage 17: Carapaz ticks off Tour win as Evenepoel edges Pogacar, Vingegaard

EF rider Carapaz dropped Simon Yates and soloed the final 10km to win his first-ever Tour de France stage after finishing third overall in 2021.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 21:43 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP
EasyPost’s Richard Carapaz celebrates winning stage 17 of the Tour de France.
EasyPost’s Richard Carapaz celebrates winning stage 17 of the Tour de France. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

EasyPost’s Richard Carapaz celebrates winning stage 17 of the Tour de France. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz won stage 17 of the Tour de France after the remnants of a breakaway finished ahead of the main pretenders in the High Alps on Wednesday.

EF rider Carapaz dropped Simon Yates and soloed the final 10km to win his first-ever Tour de France stage after finishing third overall in 2021.

The former Giro d’Italia champion, who won the Tokyo Olympics road race, also wore the overall leader’s yellow jersey after his efforts in the second stage to Bologna.

RELATED | Philipsen sprints to stage 16 win, Pogacar retains lead

Overall leader Tadej Pogacar, defending champion Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel kept their powder dry until late in the medium mountain run.

The trio then produced an entertaining scrap with third-placed Evenepoel finishing 12sec ahead of Pogacar, with Vingegaard losing two seconds to the leader.

Pogacar had been the first to try his luck and Vingegaard was unable to follow.

Evenepoel however closed the gap while Denmark’s Vingegaard then caught them both on a daredevil descent.

Belgian Evenepoel then broke again, and finished strongly to consolidate his third place overall.

A group of over 30 riders broke away early on a balmy day in the south as they climbed to the ski resort of Superdevoluy.

Biniam Girmay retained the green jersey for best sprinter with 387 points to Jasper Philipsen’s 354.

Stage 18 on Thursday is billed as one of the prettiest, with lakes and mountains in Haute Provence and an opportunity for the one-day specialists during a 179km ride from Gap to Barcelonnette.

Related stories

Related Topics

Tour de France 2024 /

Tokyo Olympics /

Tadej Pogacar /

Jonas Vingegaard /

Remco Evenepoel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France Stage 17: Carapaz ticks off Tour win as Evenepoel edges Pogacar, Vingegaard
    AFP
  2. In Mexico, cricket hopes to get out of jail with prison project
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Brathwaite adamant West Indies ‘longing’ for more Test cricket
    AFP
  4. Ten controversies that rocked the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Tour de France Stage 17: Carapaz ticks off Tour win as Evenepoel edges Pogacar, Vingegaard
    AFP
  2. Express yourself in Paris: Kapil Dev’s advise to Olympics-bound Indian athletes
    PTI
  3. Asian Paralympic Committee appoints Deepa Malik as representative for South Asia
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024: Mayor dips in Seine ahead of Olympics to showcase improved cleanliness
    AP
  5. Indian sports wrap, July 17: FC Goa midfielder Raynier Fernandes joins Odisha FC on loan for 2024-25 season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Tour de France Stage 17: Carapaz ticks off Tour win as Evenepoel edges Pogacar, Vingegaard
    AFP
  2. In Mexico, cricket hopes to get out of jail with prison project
    Reuters
  3. ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Brathwaite adamant West Indies ‘longing’ for more Test cricket
    AFP
  4. Ten controversies that rocked the Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of Indian athletes at the Olympic Games
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment