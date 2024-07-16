MagazineBuy Print

Indian Women arrive in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup T20

India will open its campaign against archrival Pakistan on the opening day of the competition. The day game on July 19 will be played between UAE and Nepal.

Published : Jul 16, 2024 22:34 IST , COLOMBO - 1 MIN READ

PTI
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (centre) arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (centre) arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: SLC
infoIcon

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur (centre) arrives in Sri Lanka ahead of the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: SLC

The Indian women’s cricket team arrived here on Tuesday for the Asia Cup T20, beginning in Dambulla on July 19.

India will open its campaign against archrival Pakistan on the opening day of the competition. The day game on July 19 will be played between UAE and Nepal.

Host Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh form Group B.

The tournament will serve as a preparatory event for the World Cup in Bangladesh in October.

