Indian Women arrive in Sri Lanka for Asia Cup T20

The Indian women’s cricket team arrived here on Tuesday for the Asia Cup T20, beginning in Dambulla on July 19.
India will open its campaign against archrival Pakistan on the opening day of the competition. The day game on July 19 will be played between UAE and Nepal.
Host Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Thailand and Bangladesh form Group B.
The tournament will serve as a preparatory event for the World Cup in Bangladesh in October.
