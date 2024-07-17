MagazineBuy Print

ENG vs WI, 2nd Test: Brathwaite adamant West Indies ‘longing’ for more Test cricket

England is one of international cricket’s ‘Big Three’ financial powerhouse nations, together with India and Australia, while the West Indies is one of the economically poorer members of the Test-match elite.

Published : Jul 17, 2024 21:38 IST , Nottingham - 2 MINS READ

“It’s a challenge. I mean, we’re longing for more Test cricket,” West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite said.
Kraigg Brathwaite wants the West Indies to play more Test cricket as it looks to square its series with England.

West Indies suffered a humiliating innings and 114-run defeat by England in the first Test at Lord’s last week, with the host wrapping up victory before lunch on the third day as it went 1-0 up in a three-match encounter.

But the difference between the two teams is about far more than on-field performances.

England is one of international cricket’s ‘Big Three’ financial powerhouse nations, together with India and Australia, while the West Indies is one of the economically poorer members of the Test-match elite.

The gulf between England and the West Indies is also reflected in their respective fixture lists, with Tests still largely a matter of bilateral arrangements between competing teams -- the International Cricket Council merely specifies a minimum of two matches for a series.

Thursday’s second Test at Trent Bridge will be England’s seventh of 17 fixtures in the format this year, whereas the West Indies will be playing its third of nine in 2024.

“It’s a challenge. I mean, we’re longing for more Test cricket,” West Indies captain Brathwaite told a pre-match press conference at Trent Bridge on Wednesday.

“I think the more you play it, the faster you will learn. If it’s drawn over a long period of time, playing two Tests here, two Tests there, you will take longer to learn. We need more Tests.”

Also read | England skipper Stokes backs Woakes to help fill Anderson void

The 31-year-old added: “All I can do is keep preaching for it. I don’t know how hard it is to put on a Test series for the West Indies but all I can do is keep asking. I just hope the powers that be that may control the schedule pertaining to white ball and T20 tournaments, can fit in five or six more Test matches for us per year.”

A more immediate issue for the West Indies if it is to be competitive in this series is how to ensure an improved showing by its batters.

At Lord’s it was bowled out for just 121 and 136, with experienced opener Brathwaite managing just 10 runs in total during what was his 90th Test.

“It’s pretty simple what we’ve got to do -- we’ve got to bat a lot better,” said Brathwaite, who made a Test hundred in England, at Headingley, seven years ago.

“We’ve got to find a way. We’ve just got to put runs on the board. I know what I have to do and it’s obviously important to lead this team and lead the batting.

“We’ve just got to keep learning.”

