Players allege double standards after Jannik Sinner escapes doping ban

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said an independent tribunal had cleared Sinner to continue competing.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 16:05 IST - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner of Italy during his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Cincinnati Open.
FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner of Italy during his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jannik Sinner of Italy during his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany at the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Denis Shapovalov was among a string of tennis players who called out what they said are double standards in the game after world number one Jannik Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing despite failing two drug tests this year.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Tuesday an independent tribunal had cleared Sinner to continue competing, and former top 10 player Shapovalov was among those quick to suggest the Italian received preferential treatment.

“Can’t imagine what every other player that got banned for contaminated substances is feeling right now,” the Canadian wrote on social media.

“Different rules for different players.”

Reuters has contacted Sinner’s management team for comment.

His coach, Darren Cahill, told ESPN they wanted to move on from the episode.

ALSO READ | World No. 1 Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension, confirms ITIA

“We’re not looking for any sorrow or anything because we are quite thankful there is no ban attached,” he said.

“He would never, ever intentionally do anything and he’s in a situation which is incredibly unfortunate.”

The Italian tested positive for clostebol at Indian Wells in March with low quantities of the banned substance found in his system again after another test days later but the 23-year-old successfully challenged automatic provisional suspensions.

He is now free to compete at the August 26-September 8 U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam of the year.

Sinner, who lost in the semifinal of Indian Wells, was stripped of 400 ranking points and $325,000 in prize money.

The Australian Open champion, who maintains his innocence, said the substance entered his system after receiving massages from his physiotherapist, who had used a spray containing clostebol for his own finger wound.

“Whether Sinner was doping or not, this is not right,” British player Liam Broady wrote in a social media post.

“Plenty of players go through the same thing and have to wait months or years for their innocence to be declared. Not a good look.”

‘MAKES NO SENSE’

The ITIA, an independent body established in 2021 by the governing bodies of the sport, said it had consulted experts who concluded Sinner’s explanation was credible and therefore it did not oppose his appeals to lift the provisional suspensions. 

Former doubles British number one Tara Moore, who was sidelined for 19 months for failing a drug test before being cleared last year, took to social media to point out the contrast between how her case and Sinner’s had been handles.

“I guess only the top players’ images matter,” Moore wrote.

“I guess only the independent tribunal’s opinion on the top players is taken as sound and right. Yet, they question them in my case. Just makes no sense.”

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended in October 2022 and later banned for four years for two separate anti-doping rule violations.

It was reduced to nine months in March, however, following an appeal in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

ALSO READ | World No. 1 Jannik Sinner avoids suspension despite two failed dope tests, other tennis players react

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA), which was established by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2020, said there had to be consistency in the system.

“Players winning anti-doping violation appeals is generally good,” said Ahmad Nassar, an executive director of the player advocacy group.

“But we have to have clear, consistent processes for all players. Whether ranked one, 100 or 1,000; whether man or woman. And no matter what region of the world they may call home.

“The absence of a clear and consistent system creates obvious problems for players who are not the perceived ranking, gender and/or nationality of choice. The absence also undermines the tennis establishment’s credibility with fans and media.”

Tuesday’s decision is still subject to potential appeals by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) or the Italian Anti-Doping Agency.

Reuters has sought further comment from ITIA in the light of the criticism.

Australian Nick Kyrgios was another to criticise the decision.

“Ridiculous - whether it was accidental or planned,” the 2022 Wimbledon finalist wrote on social media.

“You get tested twice with a banned (steroid) substance... you should be gone for two years.”

