MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Czech teen Noskova beats Danilina to reach the round of 16 in Monterrey

The 19-year-old Czech will next meet either Wang Xiyu of China or Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico.

Published : Aug 21, 2024 10:24 IST , MONTERREY - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Linda Noskova of Czech Republic in action.
FILE PHOTO: Linda Noskova of Czech Republic in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Linda Noskova of Czech Republic in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sixth-seeded Linda Noskova dropped just one game in a 49-minute, 6-0, 6-1 win over Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan on Tuesday to reach the round of 16 at the WTA 500 event at Monterrey.

The 19-year-old Czech will next meet either Wang Xiyu of China or Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico.

Top-seeded Danielle Collins was playing later Tuesday against Russian Erika Andreeva for a place in the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Donna Vekic withdrew from the Monterrey tournament after winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris

Related stories

Related Topics

Linda Noskova /

WTA /

Donna Vekic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Czech teen Noskova beats Danilina to reach the round of 16 in Monterrey
    AP
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield, inspection at 10:30 AM IST; Pakistan, Bangladesh face off in Rawalpindi
    Team Sportstar
  3. World number one Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open
    AFP
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Granit Xhaka vows to keep record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen on top
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Czech teen Noskova beats Danilina to reach the round of 16 in Monterrey
    AP
  2. Varanasi’s Siddharth Vishwakarma sets sight on Grand Slams after maiden Davis Cup call-up
    Rajdeep Saha
  3. World No. 1 Jannik Sinner tested positive for steroids but avoids suspension, confirms ITIA
    AP
  4. Nagal, Gaston to feature in sixth Tennis Premier League in Mumbai from December 3-8
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  5. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner beats Frances Tiafoe to secure title ahead of U.S. Open
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Czech teen Noskova beats Danilina to reach the round of 16 in Monterrey
    AP
  2. PAK vs BAN Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Toss delayed due to wet outfield, inspection at 10:30 AM IST; Pakistan, Bangladesh face off in Rawalpindi
    Team Sportstar
  3. World number one Nelly Korda looks to bounce back at women’s British Open
    AFP
  4. Neeraj Chopra, Lausanne Diamond League 2024: Javelin Throw Entry List, Rankings, Live Streaming Info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bundesliga 2024-25: Granit Xhaka vows to keep record-breaking Bayer Leverkusen on top
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment