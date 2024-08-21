Czech teen Noskova beats Danilina to reach the round of 16 in Monterrey

Sixth-seeded Linda Noskova dropped just one game in a 49-minute, 6-0, 6-1 win over Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan on Tuesday to reach the round of 16 at the WTA 500 event at Monterrey.
The 19-year-old Czech will next meet either Wang Xiyu of China or Germany’s Tatjana Maria at the hardcourt tournament in Mexico.
Top-seeded Danielle Collins was playing later Tuesday against Russian Erika Andreeva for a place in the quarterfinals.
Defending champion Donna Vekic withdrew from the Monterrey tournament after winning the Olympic silver medal in Paris
