Duleep Trophy 2024: Five youngsters looking to break down selection door ahead of India’s Test season at home

India’s domestic season will officially begin with the Duleep Trophy, set to be played from September 5 to 22, with a mix of A-listers and youngsters looking to polish their skills ahead of a long season.

With India’s Test squad in a transition phase, it offers an opportunity for several youngsters to stake a claim to potential slots that may open up in the national team.

Here are five youngsters who will look to make a strong case for a place in the Indian Test squad, which will be playing 10 Tests in the next four months, including five at home and five in Australia.

Arshdeep Singh

One of India’s premier limited-overs pacers, especially in T20Is, Arshdeep will hope to get into the Test squad as well. Given he is a 24-year-old left-arm pacer and has already proven himself at the international level, India will look to prepare him for the longest format. Arshdeep has played 16 First-Class games and has taken 49 wickets at an average close to 32. His performance in Duleep Trophy will be closely monitored by the selectors.

FILE PHOTO: Arshdeep is already one of India’s premier limited-overs pacers. | Photo Credit: PTI

Harshit Rana

The Indian Test side is lacking a pace bowling all-rounder and Rana has the potential to make that spot his own. Rana has already impressed selectors in the limited-overs formats with his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the domestic circuit.

Although the 22-year-old has only played seven First-Class games for Delhi, he has taken 28 wickets at an average of 26.35 and a strike rate less than 40. If he performs well in the tournament, he could be fast-tracked to fulfill a role India has been looking contenders for.

FILE PHOTO: The Indian Test side is lacking a pace bowling all-rounder and Harshit Rana has the potential to make that spot his own. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Manav Suthar

The left-arm spinner, who plays for Rajasthan, has been on a rise in the last 18 months. His clean action and ability to beat the batters in flight is highly impressive. In only 14 First-Class matches, Manav has taken 65 wickets at an average of 24.44. He was also part of the U-23 Emerging Asia Cup in 2023 and made his IPL debut in 2024 for Gujarat Titans. With India beginning the search for another left-arm orthodox spinner, the 22-year-old is surely going to one on the selectors’ radar.

Sai Sudharsan

Sudharsan has impressed the selectors and made his limited-overs debuts in the last 12 months. A 22-year-old southpaw, he bats at the top of the order. His left-handedness is important for the Indian team’s development. Even though Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an unforgettable start to his Test career, Sudharsan’s potential will keep him in the fray.

FILE PHOTO: Sai Sudharsan made his limited overs debuts in the last 12 months. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Devdutt Padikkal

He is another left-handed youngster who the selectors have kept their eyes on over the last two years. Padikkal made his Test debut against England earlier this year and will hope to have a memorable Duleep Trophy to make a strong case for the selectors to consider him for at least the next five home games India is going to play.