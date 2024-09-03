MagazineBuy Print

Captain Van Dijk commits to Netherlands after Koeman talks

Koeman, who led the Dutch to the Euro 2024 semifinals before a loss to England, is preparing for a UEFA Nations League clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven on Saturday.

Published : Sep 03, 2024 16:33 IST , Cape Town - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman comforts Virgil van Dijk after a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman comforts Virgil van Dijk after a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman comforts Virgil van Dijk after a semifinal match between the Netherlands and England at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Captain Virgil van Dijk has committed his future to the Netherlands until the 2026 World Cup at least, but the door is shut on Steven Bergwijn following the striker’s transfer to Saudi Arabia, coach Ronald Koeman confirmed on Tuesday.

Koeman, who led the Dutch to the Euro 2024 semifinals before a loss to England, is preparing for a UEFA Nations League clash with Bosnia & Herzegovina in Eindhoven on Saturday. He also revealed he flew to Liverpool to have face-to-face talks with Van Dijk.

“I thought it was so important to go to him to see and feel with him: are you going to give it your all for another two years at the highest level and do you still see a future for yourself? And he does. And I do the same with him. All doubt is gone, he just goes on,” Koeman told reporters.

“He admitted he did not reach the level you would expect from him as a player at the European Championship. As captain, I think he did a great job. But perhaps as a result, he put too much energy into others rather than into himself,” the coach added.

Koeman confirmed he had not considered Bergwijn for selection after a poor start to the season at Ajax Amsterdam and his move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE | Koeman says Bergwijn won’t be playing for the Netherlands following move to Saudi Arabia

Koeman also confirmed that it was unlikely midfielders Marten de Roon and Georginio Wijnaldum will have a place in his squads in the future as he looks at other options. Daley Blind has already announced his retirement from the national team.

Koeman also failed to call up lead forward Memphis Depay, who is currently without a club after leaving Atletico Madrid, though it has been reported he is in talks with Sevilla.

“It’s primarily because he doesn’t have a club. That means you don’t play football and you can’t be with the national team. Memphis is 30, let’s hope he gets a club and gets fit. Then he is still an option for me,” Koeman said.

The Dutch will also host Germany in Amsterdam next Tuesday.

